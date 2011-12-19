(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Nationstar Mortgage LLC's (Nationstar) U.S. residential servicer
rating as follows:
--Residential primary servicer rating for subprime product
affirmed at 'RPS2'.
The rating action is based on Nationstar's effective default
performance, comprehensive servicing technology, experienced
servicing management team and improving internal control
environment. However, the rating also takes into account
Nationstar's aggressive portfolio growth and procedural
deficiencies that were contained in the most recent Regulation
AB report for Nationstar for the year ended Dec. 31, 2010. In
addition, the rating reflects the financial condition of
Nationstar, a non-publicly rated entity, as financial condition
is an important component of Fitch's servicer ratings.
Finally, the rating reflects Fitch's overall concerns for
the U.S. residential servicing industry, which include the
ability to maintain high performance standards while addressing
the rising cost of servicing and changes to industry practices,
which are likely to be mandated by regulators and other parties.
The rating was determined in accordance with Fitch's criteria
'Rating U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage
Servicer Rating Criteria' and 'Global Rating Criteria for
Structured Finance Servicers' which are available on the Fitch
Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Nationstar, located in Lewisville TX, is owned by a Fortress
Investment Group company. As of June 30, 2011, Nationstar was
servicing over 397,000 loans totaling $65.7 billion, a
significant increase from 233,000 loans totaling $34.3 billion
as of June 30, 2010. The current portfolio includes over 74,000
1st and 2nd lien subprime loans totaling $10.6 billion.
Since Fitch's prior review, Nationstar upgraded its imaging
system to a new internally hosted application, expanded its
proprietary loss mitigation system to include additional workout
types and workflow tracking, and implemented a new dialer system
and improved IVR routing. Nationstar also continues to improve
its internal control environment, including adding a vice
president over its quality control (QC) department and expanded
its servicing QC staff by 4 FTE. In addition, Nationstar's board
of directors created an audit committee and the company hired a
vice president over its internal audit program. The company
disclosed plans to expand its current staff of 4 internal
auditors, adding additional internal audit staff by the end of
2011 as it continues to build out its internal audit program.
The QC department is in the process of reviewing and updating
all servicing policies and procedures, and incorporating
specific issues that were identified in the interagency consent
orders that were issued to a number of large banking
institutions, MERS, and LPS in June 2011. Nationstar is not
currently subject to any regulatory consent orders, but has
undertaken a voluntary initiative to comply, including
implementing a single point of contact model for loans that are
referred to loss mitigation.
Fitch has reviewed Nationstar's servicing operations and
believes the company has the management, infrastructure, and
technology to support its current servicing portfolio. Fitch
will continue to monitor Nationstar's ability to maintain its
operational performance as it pursues its servicing initiatives
in this high delinquency environment.
In November 2010, Fitch assigned a Negative Outlook for the
entire U.S. Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings sector on
increased concerns surrounding alleged procedural defects in the
judicial foreclosure process. Responses to Fitch's recent survey
of its rated servicers regarding internal procedures used to
verify and execute foreclosure affidavits indicate that all
servicers are taking this matter seriously and are continuing to
work to resolve any issues uncovered. Fitch may place an
individual servicer's ratings on Rating Watch Negative and/or
downgrade the ratings if the servicer does not diligently and
timely review its processes and take immediate corrective action
to remediate any foreclosure action or documentation failures.
Fitch may take similar actions on a servicer's ratings if the
impact of the additional costs that must be borne by the
servicer significantly affects its financial condition. Until
those conclusions are reached, the negative outlook on the
sector affects all U.S. RMBS servicers.
Fitch rates residential mortgage primary, master, and
special servicers on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the highest
rating. Within some of these rating levels, Fitch further
differentiates ratings by plus (+) and minus (-) as well as the
flat rating. For more information on Fitch's residential
servicer rating program, please see Fitch's report 'Rating U.S.
Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer
Rating Criteria', dated Jan. 31, 2011, which is available on the
Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.