MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 18, 2011-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed and subsequently withdrawn its 'B/Stable/--' insurer financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on New Zealand-based non-life insurance company, Nationwide Insurance Co. Ltd. (Nationwide). The ratings have been withdrawn at the company's request. The ratings reflected our view of the ongoing support and financial strength of Nationwide's larger associate company, Gilrose Finance Co. Ltd. (not rated).