China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 18, 2011-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed and subsequently withdrawn its 'B/Stable/--' insurer financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on New Zealand-based non-life insurance company, Nationwide Insurance Co. Ltd. (Nationwide). The ratings have been withdrawn at the company's request. The ratings reflected our view of the ongoing support and financial strength of Nationwide's larger associate company, Gilrose Finance Co. Ltd. (not rated).
By Christina Martin Feb 10 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, mirroring gains in Asian shares and on Wall Street overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would unveil a major tax reform that would include tax cuts for businesses and individuals. Asian shares rallied to an 18-month peak on upbeat Chinese trade data and strong gains on Wall Street, while the three main U.S. market indexes surged to new record highs after Trump promised a "phenomenal"
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.