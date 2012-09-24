UPDATE 1-VW, unions make headway in talks over turnaround plan
* Investors see plan as key to brand profitability (Adds comment from VW, detail and background)
Sept 25 Moody's downgrades the ratings of 10 local housing finance agency deals to Aa1 from Aaa, removing the deals under review for possible downgrade. The rating actions follow the recent downgrades of Natixis to A2/P-1 from Aa3/P-1.
* Investors see plan as key to brand profitability (Adds comment from VW, detail and background)
MUMBAI, Feb 20 Uber users in India, who until now had Chinese Internet giant Alibaba-backed PayTM as the only payment wallet option available to book a ride, will now be able to pay through Reliance Jio Infocomm's Jio Money.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 South Africa's Competition Commission has fined the local arm of Citigroup 69.5 million rand ($5.3 million) for its role in a foreign currency trading cartel, the regulator said on Monday.