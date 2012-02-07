BRIEF-Partners REIT appoints Ian Ross chairman of board
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust appoints new chairman
Feb 6 Moody's has assigned the provisional long-term rating of Aaa to the USD 600 million Series 2 Tranche 2 covered bonds issued by the National Bank of Canada (Aa2, Prime-1) under the terms of its Global Public Sector Covered Bond Programme.
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust appoints new chairman
Feb 23 Danone CEO Emmanuel Faber at CAGNY conference
* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announces the initiation of a Phase 2 study of MGL-3196 in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HEFH) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: