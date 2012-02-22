(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed Japan-based NEC Corporation's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency (FC) and Local-Currency (LC) Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and LC senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The
Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is Negative. Fitch has also
affirmed NEC's Short-Term FC and LC IDRs at 'F3'.
The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings. The
ratings have been withdrawn because they are no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage
of this issuer.
The Negative Outlook reflects NEC's weak operating results
amid continued sluggish economic conditions in Japan and Fitch's
view that the company's operating environment is unlikely to
recover significantly in the short term.
In the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March
2012 (9MFY12) NEC's revenue fell to JPY2,112bn (9MFY11:
JPY2,189bn). In addition, NEC's funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted leverage, increased to 5.2x at end-FY11 from 4.2x
at end-FY10 due to negative free cash flow. Although its carrier
network business has improved due to rising data traffic and a
resulting need for network upgrades by telecom operators, the IT
services segment failed to recover due to Japan's subdued
economy and intense competition.
As a result, Fitch forecasts that NEC's FY12 results will
remain weak and in line with the company's own revised guidance
of 2.3% EBIT margin (previous guidance: 2.8%) In addition, Fitch
forecasts that NEC's cash flow generation will be weak, leading
to FFO-adjusted leverage above 4.0x for the next 12-18 months.