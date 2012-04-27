UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
(The following was released by the rating agency)
April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank Negara Indonesia's (BNI) USD500m senior notes a final rating of 'BBB-'. This follows the completion of the notes issue and the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 17 April 2012.
The notes are rated at the same level as BNI's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. This is because the notes constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations of BNI, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The proceeds will be used to support BNI's business growth.
BNI was incorporated in 1946. It has the fourth-largest market share of deposits in Indonesia. The bank is 60%-owned by the government of Indonesia and one of Indonesia's four state-owned banks.
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest U.S. cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows.