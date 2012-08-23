(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Nelson Building Society's (NBS) Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and 'B' respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation of NBS's IDRs, Viability Rating and Stable Outlook reflect its good funding and liquidity position, sound asset quality and healthy pre-impairment operating profitability. The ratings take also into consideration NBS's small absolute capital size and limited ability to increase capital, especially in light of growth trends and geographic and large loan concentrations.

NBS's funding and liquidity positions strengthened in the financial year ending 31 March 2012 (FY12). Moreover, at FYE12 the society had no wholesale funding and a loan book fully funded by customer deposits. NBS benefits from strong customer loyalty which supports high term deposit roll-over rates and a healthy on-balance sheet liquidity position. Fitch considers the asset quality of NBS's liquid assets to be strong.

NBS's asset quality has improved and at FYE12 the society had no impaired loans and past due loans had declined 27% to NZD1.4m. However, Fitch notes that the society remains exposed to geographic and large loan concentrations although this is somewhat mitigated by a conservative underwriting approach.

Pre-impairment operating profit remained healthy in FY12 and Fitch expects the controlled expansion of the business will continue to support sound levels of operating revenues. Competition in the mortgage market has however intensified and could pressure further positive development of the society's net interest margin.

Negative rating action could occur if the society's single name concentration increases or NBS fails to manage its expansion in a controlled manner, leading to an unexpected deterioration in asset quality. Weaker capitalisation on a un-risk weighted basis and damage to the society's reputation and franchise could result in a ratings downgrade. Moreover, this could impact deposits and threaten NBS's good funding position.

Positive rating action is unlikely due to NBS's absolute small capital base, limited franchise as well as its geographic and large loan concentrations.

NBS's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect its small market share in New Zealand as it accounted for less than 1% of the country's deposits and loans at end-2011. The Support Rating and the Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the New Zealand government to provide timely support to NBS. This might arise if the government's financial position is weakened and reflected in a multi-notch downgrade of the country's Long-Term IDR. However, Fitch views this scenario to be fairly unlikely.

The rating actions are as follows:

Nelson Building Society

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'

Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'

Support Rating affirmed at '4'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'