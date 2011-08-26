(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nelson Building Society's (NBS) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency affirmed all other ratings. A full list of all ratings can be found below.

The Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Viability Ratings reflect NBS's strong retail funding position, sound asset quality and good capitalization, which Fitch considers appropriate given its absolute small size. The ratings also take into consideration the society's geographic and product concentration, as well as its moderate operating profitability and limited ability to raise capital.

The Stable Outlook considers NBS's conservative approach to risk management and resilient performance in the face of a sluggish New Zealand economy and intense deposit competition. Positive rating action is unlikely due to NBS's small absolute capital base, and concentrations within its loan book. The most likely source of downward rating pressure would be if NBS's profitability, asset quality and capitalisation were to deteriorate significantly.

The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor take into consideration Fitch's opinion that support from New Zealand regulatory authorities to NBS would likely be limited.

NBS maintained solid asset quality ratios despite a continuing challenging operating environment in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). Its impaired loan ratio is exceptionally low compared with international peers', although its loan book is concentrated in the Nelson region. Somewhat offsetting concentration risk is NBS's well secured loan book. Almost the entire loan book is secured by some form of real estate, with the vast majority benefiting from loan to value ratios of below 80% at FYE11.

Over the last four years, NBS's operating profitability has been constrained by a high fixed cost base, though it managed to maintain a wide net interest margin despite the fierce deposit competition.

NBS's loan book is fully customer deposit-funded, and the society enjoys a high level of customer loyalty. NBS had no wholesale funds outstanding at FYE11

Based in the Tasman region, NBS is New Zealand's oldest building society.

Nelson Building Society's ratings

-Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook Stable

-Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'

-Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;

-Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'

-Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'

-Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'

-Support Rating affirmed at '4'

-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'