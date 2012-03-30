(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ANZ National
Bank Limited's (ANZNB), ASB Bank Limited's (ASB), Bank of New
Zealand's (BNZ) and Westpac New Zealand Limited's (WNZL)
ratings, including their Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook. A full
rating breakdown is provided below.
The IDRs and Support Ratings of ANZNB, ASB, BNZ and WNZL
reflect a very high probability of support from their respective
parents. Fitch believes that the Australian parent banks would
be both willing and able to provide support should it be
required. All four banks are supervised by the Reserve Bank of
New Zealand (RBNZ) and, as subsidiaries, are also subject to
oversight by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.
Nonetheless, Fitch considers there to be only a moderate
probability that the RBNZ would provide direct support to its
four largest domestic banks, if required.
Viability Ratings for all four major New Zealand banks are
affirmed at 'a', reflecting consistently strong operating
profitability, sound asset quality and strong capitalisation. A
high reliance on offshore wholesale markets for funding is the
most notable weakness in their credit profiles; this is evident
in their loan-to-deposit ratios which are well in excess of
100%.
A number of positive steps have been taken to reduce risks
associated with a high reliance on wholesale funding. Fitch
expects further improvements to funding profiles following
regulatory changes made by the RBNZ to include a core funding
ratio, and as the banks fund new loans with deposits and
lengthen their wholesale funding maturity profiles through the
issuance of covered bonds. These are important positive steps,
as Fitch expects wholesale funding markets to remain volatile in
2012.
While the FY11 impaired asset ratios of ANZNB and WNZL are
higher than those reported by ASB and BNZ, asset quality for all
four banks is strong by international standards. The
Christchurch earthquake has not significantly impacted the
banks' asset quality and ratios should gradually improve in 2012
in conjunction with Fitch's expectation of a mild economic
recovery.
Against a weak economic backdrop, all four banks have
performed well, generating strong operating profitability,
improved net interest margins and operational efficiencies.
Fitch expects the banks to continue producing strong results in
FY12, with earnings gains derived largely from further asset
repricing, tight cost control and reduced loan impairment
charges. The biggest threat to performance is developments in
the eurozone, which if negative, could trigger further market
volatility and lower economic growth.
All four major banks are owned by major Australian banks and
accounted for around 80% of the New Zealand banking system at
end-2010.
ANZ National Bank Limited (ANZNB):
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured rating for short-term notes affirmed at
'F1+'
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes affirmed at
'AA-'
Senior unsecured rating guaranteed by the New Zealand
government affirmed at 'AA'
ASB Bank Limited (ASB):
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ):
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Viability
Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA-'
Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL):
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at
'1'
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured rating guaranteed by the New Zealand
government affirmed at 'AA'