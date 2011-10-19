(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on Newcrest Mining Ltd., the largest gold mining company in Australia and fifth-largest globally based on production. The outlook is stable.

"The rating reflects our view of Newcrest's positive growth prospects, which are supported by the company's substantial reserves, low cost position, conservative financial policies, and strong cash flow protection metrics," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Brenda Wardlaw.

Somewhat offsetting these strengths is the company's limited product diversification resulting from its reliance on gold and copper, which experience volatile and somewhat correlated prices.

Further, more than 88% of Newcrest's production is currently sourced from four operations. While almost 50% of production is from operations in Australia, its mines in Papua New Guinea (PNG), Indonesia, and West Africa expose the company to country risk.

In addition, Newcrest has a significant development project pipeline, which increases short-term risk, despite the company's track record in project delivery.

The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Newcrest's moderate financial policies and steady production should sustain strong and stable cash flows.

In the near term, continuing high gold prices should further underpin the cash flows. The company's low cost position and adequate liquidity also add to rating stability.

We expect the company's strong internal cash flows will partially fund its sizable capital expenditure and exploration programs over the next two years, while maintaining a liquidity buffer to mitigate exposure to volatile prices. We also expect Newcrest to maintain adjusted debt to EBITDA less than 2x and FFO/debt of more than 50%, under our current assumption of gold prices remaining in the US$1,100 to US$900 range through our 2013 forecast period. Negative rating pressure could emerge if Newcrest adopted a more aggressive strategy, such as a significant debt-funded acquisition.

In addition, if problems with the execution of the company's sizable development program coincided with an unexpected decline in gold and copper prices, causing debt/EBITDA to rise above 2.0x or FFO/debt to fall below 50%, the rating could be lowered. A significant increase in production from higher risk countries could also place downward rating pressure. In our view, there is limited potential for a higher rating given the significant capital-expenditure program underway, as well as inherent operating and political risks, and volatile gold prices.