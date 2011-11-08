(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB+' rating to the US$1.0 billion senior unsecured notes issued by Newcrest Finance Pty Ltd. The rating on the notes reflects a guarantee from Newcrest Mining Ltd. (Newcrest, BBB+/Stable/--) and certain subsidiaries. The notes will rank pari passu with all of Newcrest's other senior unsecured debt, and issuance will be used to repay some of its existing debt and partly fund growth projects. The US$750 million 4.45% tranche will mature on Nov. 15, 2021, and the US$250 million 5.75% tranche will mature on Nov. 15, 2041.

Newcrest is Australia's largest gold mining company and is ranked fifth globally based on production. The 'BBB+' rating on Newcrest reflects our view of the company's solid growth prospects, which are supported by Newcrest's substantial reserves, low cost position, conservative financial policies, and strong cash flow protection metrics. Somewhat offsetting these strengths is the company's limited product diversification resulting from its reliance on gold and copper, which experience volatile and somewhat correlated prices. Further, more than 88% of Newcrest's production is currently sourced from four operations. While almost 50% of production is from operations in Australia, its mines in Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, and West Africa expose the company to country risk. In addition, Newcrest has a significant development project pipeline, which increases short-term risk, despite the company's track record in project delivery.