(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2011-Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its
'AAA/A-1+' ratings on the State of New South Wales and the
state's central borrowing authority, Treasury Corp. of New South
Wales. The outlook is stable.
The ratings on New South Wales reflect the strong
institutional framework benefiting state governments in
Australia, as well as New South Wales' strong economy, positive
financial management, and excellent liquidity position. These
strengths are partly offset by New South Wales' limited
budgetary flexibility due to the concentration of taxing powers
at the Federal level of government, similar to all Australian
states; and the need to deliver a large capital-expenditure
program.
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that
the New South Wales government will maintain a sound financial
position by balancing its focus on infrastructure investment
with cost savings and potentially with asset sales. We expect
further revenue and expenditure measures, as well as more
capital investments and funding sources to be announced in the
government's year ending June 30, 2013 budget. We will continue
to monitor the success, or otherwise, of the government's
delivery of its savings measures.
"The ratings on the state are likely to come under pressure
if there is weakening in the state's budgetary performance,
particularly if the state's after-capital account deficit
exceeds 10% of its operating revenues or its gross
interest-burden exceeds 5% of operating revenues over
two-to-three years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anna
Hughes.
Downward rating pressure could also emerge if New South
Wales's net financial liabilities (net debt and unfunded
superannuation) to operating revenues exceeds 120%-130%. In our
view, a material increase in the state's contingent liabilities,
for example through the support of Reliance Rail Finance Pty
Ltd.'s liabilities, would also create downward pressure on the
rating. The Reliance Rail consortium was granted a 30-year
concession to manufacture, commission, and maintain 78 commuter
trains for the Sydney rail network.