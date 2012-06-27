(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the bank bonds corresponding to the following series of New York City Transitional Finance Authority (TFA) subordinated future tax secured bonds:

--$178,400,000 fiscal 2003 series 3, subseries 3F and 3H. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating is being assigned in conjunction with the June 13, 2012 amendment of a standby bond purchase agreement dated July 15, 2005 between TFA and Royal Bank of Canada. The agreement is scheduled to terminate on June 28, 2015 but is subject to extension at the bank's discretion upon TFA's request.

Based on a review of the terms governing bank bonds specified in the reimbursement agreement it is Fitch's opinion that the incremental risk associated with bank bonds does not have a material impact on TFA's long-term credit rating. For more information, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Rates New York City Transitional Finance Authority's $1B Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable' dated May 31, 2012, available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.