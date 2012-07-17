BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management announces plans to terminate fund
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
July 18 Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the long-term ratings to Aaa from Aa1 and affirmed the short-term VMIG 1 ratings on New York State Housing Finance Agency, 600 West 42nd Street Housing Revenue Bonds, 2007 Series A, 2008 Series A and 2009 Series A (collectively, the Bonds) in connection with the issuance of a credit enhancement instrument (CEI) provided by Fannie Mae in substitution of the current letters of credit provided by The Bank of New York Mellon.
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
