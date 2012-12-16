(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the New Zealand life and non-life insurance sectors
should benefit from a solid 2013 earnings outlook and
strengthening regulatory environment.
"The recent earnings performance of the New Zealand
insurance sector has been mixed given the impact of the
Christchurch earthquake, competition in the life insurance
sector and falling interest rates," said John Birch, Director in
Fitch's Australian and New Zealand Financial Institutions team.
'However, Fitch expects profitability in 2013 to be solid
across both sectors, reinsurance capacity for the non-life
sector to remain available and counter-party credit quality
strong."
The reinsurance sector bore the brunt of the earthquake
losses in Christchurch and although this protection
significantly narrowed the net loss for the New Zealand non-life
sector, the latter still recorded an underwriting loss in 2011
and a combined ratio of 146%. Reinsurance cost increased 65% to
NZD801m in 2011 and will increase further in 2012.
However, reinsurance capacity for New Zealand earthquake
risk remains available and the credit risk on much expanded
reinsurance recoveries is mitigated by highly rated
counterparties.
Fitch expects the improved earnings of New Zealand non-life
insurers in 2012 will continue into 2013 on the back of lower
but more typical natural catastrophe losses, and property
portfolios that have been fully re-priced to offset higher
reinsurance costs and falling investment returns. In the life
sector, earnings may be constrained by increasing competition,
tax changes and lower investment returns although they are
coming off a high base.
Conservative investment portfolios weighted towards cash and
highly rated fixed-income securities support the credit profiles
of New Zealand insurers although falling interest rates will
weigh on investment returns. Based on the aggregated returns
from the six largest non-life insurers and seven largest life
insurers cash and fixed-income investments made up 95% and 63%,
respectively, of total investment in 2011.
A stronger regulatory regime has replaced the previously
weak 'light touch' regime and includes licensing requirements
incorporating compliance with higher minimum capital
requirements; fit and proper person requirements for directors
and senior management, and the requirement to formally identify
and document risk management frameworks.
Fitch believes the transition to the new regime will be
smooth for New Zealand's larger insurers, as they are mainly
subsidiaries of large and highly rated, Australian banks and
insurers. These groups have operated for some time under a
strong Australian regulatory regime, and it is from this
regulatory framework that the New Zealand regulator has borrowed
heavily.
For smaller domestic insurers the agency believes the new
regulations could provide a better understanding of risks in
their operations, enhance business decisions and ultimately
strengthen credit profiles.