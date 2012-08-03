(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- New Zealand has moderate fiscal flexibility, a resilient economy, and policy institutions conducive to swift and decisive policy reform. These strengths are offset by its high external debt and weak external liquidity.

-- As a result, we have affirmed the foreign currency long-term and short-term ratings on New Zealand at 'AA+/A-1+'. The 'AA/A-1+' local currency long-term and short-term ratings have also been affirmed.

-- The rating outlook is stable.

Rating Action

On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA' foreign currency long-term rating on New Zealand. At the same time, we affirmed the local currency long-term rating at 'AA+'. We also affirmed the local and foreign currency short-term ratings at 'A-1+'. The rating outlook is stable. The Transfer & Convertibility assessment remains 'AAA'.

Rationale

The rating affirmations reflect our view that New Zealand's credit metrics will continue to feature moderate fiscal flexibility, a resilient economy, and strong political and economic institutions conducive to swift and decisive policy reform. These strengths are offset by the country's high external debt and weak external liquidity, vulnerability to swings in commodity income, high household debt, and an adverse demographic profile.

We believe the economy has favorable prospects for sustained growth while there remains strong demand for agricultural (dairy, meat, and wood) exports from Australia and emerging Asia--particularly China. In our view, the New Zealand economy's overall resilience reflects decades of structural reforms and wage restraint.

While in recent years some private-sector deleveraging has occurred, including by households, we believe that high household and agriculture sector debt burdens will constrain growth in domestic demand over the next three years as the government withdraws its fiscal stimulus. That said, while aftershocks have delayed earthquake-related reconstruction, we expect reconstruction in Canterbury to add about 2 percentage points to GDP growth over 2012-2013, and for a sound outlook for commodity prices to underpin a return to per capita growth averaging about 2.7% over 2012 and 2014.

New Zealand's public finances have worsened as a result of the global recession and the unavoidable repair and reconstruction costs associated with the Canterbury earthquakes. We estimate that the general government (the Crown plus local and regional governments) recorded cash deficits of 8.2% and 7.8% of GDP in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Excluding the direct costs of the earthquakes (such as search and rescue, temporary welfare and housing payments, and demolition and repairs to infrastructure), the deficits would be about 3.6% of GDP and 4.4% respectively. Assuming there is no significant weakening in prices and demand for New Zealand's exports, we expect the Crown to return its budget balance to a modest surplus in the June 2015 fiscal year.

Reflecting additional borrowings to fund the earthquake-related expenses, the gross general government debt burden is estimated to have risen by 9.2% and 3.4% of GDP in 2011 and 2012, respectively to reach 43.8% in 2012. Based on our forecast of deficits of 5.6% and 3.4% of GDP in 2013 and 2014, respectively, we project that New Zealand's gross general government debt burden will average around 43% of GDP through to 2014, before trending lower as the deficit shrinks further.

The central government is continuing to consolidate its fiscal position that, after a withdrawal of fiscal stimulus and receding earthquake costs, will result in central government expenditure falling by about 2.8% of GDP between 2011 and 2014. Fiscal consolidation is based on expenditure reductions (increases in health and education spending that offset savings in other areas), streamlining government-service provision, and prioritizing capital spending.

The government also plans to sell a stake in state-owned enterprises, with proceeds equivalent to around 3% GDP in 2011 over four years to be used to fund capital spending. This approach is in keeping with the government's strategy to limit central government net debt to 30% of GDP over the medium term and for it to be no higher than 20% of GDP by the early 2020s.

We believe this strategy will be supported by strong bipartisan political and community backing for conservative public finances, as well as stable political consensus on fiscal, monetary, and exchange-rate policies. Similar to other advanced sovereigns, New Zealand faces significant long-term age-related spending pressures on health, pensions, and aged care.

In this respect, New Zealand's longer-term fiscal consolidation will benefit from the continued build-up of assets to fund government pension obligations. The central government's unfunded component was significantly below most 'AAA' rated peers, at an estimated NZ$8.9 billion (4.3% of GDP) at June 30, 2012. While New Zealand's public sector finances are not strained, private-sector balance sheets--particularly in the banking system--carry a high level of external liabilities. These net external liabilities have doubled in the past six years and amounted to an estimated 203.8% of current account receipts in 2012.

New Zealand's current account deficits are traditionally associated with external borrowing by its banks to fund lending for domestic residential housing and investment in agriculture (about 53% and 15% of outstanding bank system lending in July 2012, respectively).

We expect New Zealand's current account deficits to widen to about 7.2% of GDP by 2014 (from 3.7% in 2011), reflecting widening trade and income deficits. The higher deficits are expected to be financed through long-term borrowings and foreign direct investment--including reinvested profits.

Conversely, foreign-direct investment has only funded less than a third of New Zealand's current account deficits, on average, over the past 10 years. New Zealand's gross external financing requirement (the current-account balance plus amortization of long-term external debt plus stock of short-term external debt) was about 3x the current-account receipts in 2011, and remains among the highest of any Standard & Poor's-rated sovereign.

We believe that New Zealand's high external liabilities will weigh on the country's economic and fiscal performance over the medium term, as households look to reduce their debt. In addition, New Zealand's debt burden is high, and there is a risk that investors may reallocate their portfolios away from New Zealand-dollar-denominated assets.

This could lead to: a sharp depreciation in the New Zealand dollar; higher costs for external bank borrowings; rising interest rates to attract higher domestic savings; and lower potential economic growth. The sovereign's fiscal position could come under pressure if revenues weaken and expenditure associated with automatic stabilizers (such as unemployment benefits) increased, along with possible stimulus spending. Borrowings to fund any future stimulus may further undermine the sovereign's weakened fiscal flexibility. The risks associated with New Zealand's high private-sector external debt are ameliorated by the country's financial system that appears to be soundly performing.

We consider that while loan loss provisions of the New Zealand banking system are likely to remain low by international standards, cautious consumer sentiment, intensifying competition for retail deposits, and stricter regulatory requirements may continue to dampen lending growth and profit margins in the sector. Nevertheless, we expect that the credit profile of New Zealand's banking sector would remain sound, sup