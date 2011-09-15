(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 15, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has updated its methodology and assumptions for analysing credit risk associated with housing loan portfolios underlying New Zealand residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

CRITERIA UPDATE

The criteria update highlights the consistent application of RMBS criteria for similar markets (in this case New Zealand and Australia) and reflects two key drivers:

-- The alignment of the New Zealand RMBS criteria with Standard & Poor's global ratings framework and definitions, including adopting a globally consistent analytical framework for RMBS and calibrating the New Zealand RMBS to consistent hypothetical stress scenarios to further promote global ratings comparability.

-- Drawing on our observations of performance and behavioural trends underlying residential housing loan markets globally that may be relevant for future New Zealand RMBS performance.

Standard & Poor's has adopted the same criteria as those used for assessing Australian RMBS, with a few limited adjustments as necessary for application in New Zealand. "The key characteristics that inform the Australian Criteria are substantially the same between New Zealand and Australia, including: similar housing market structure and key lenders, relatively consistent lending practices and loan products, the full recourse nature of housing loans, creditor-friendly regulatory environments that offer strong enforcement regimes, and rapid housing loan amortization motivated by prevailing taxation regimes," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vera Chaplin said.

EFFECTIVE DATE AND RATING IMPACT

These criteria, contained in the article "New Zealand RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions", apply immediately to all new and existing New Zealand RMBS backed by prime, subprime, and nonconforming mortgages. We intend to complete our review of all affected issuers and transactions within six months.

Currently there are 11 RMBS transactions in New Zealand rated by Standard & Poor's that are outstanding, of which two could be repaid on the coming payment dates. The remainder of transactions consist of five prime RMBS transactions and four nonconforming-subprime RMBS transactions. Some of these transactions are currently on CreditWatch with negative implications, as they are under review for counterparty criteria application; most of the nonconforming-subprime RMBS are likely be placed on CreditWatch pending further cashflow analysis.