(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Residential Mortgage
Criteria Addendum - New Zealand here
SYDNEY, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released its
New Zealand RMBS rating criteria as an addendum to the
Asia-Pacific Residential Mortgage Criteria. The published
criteria assumptions will be used for rating both new and
existing RMBS transactions and will also apply to collateral
used in New Zealand covered bond programmes. The criteria
updates have no impact on existing ratings.
"The key credit issues with New Zealand RMBS are high
household leverage and significant property price increases over
the past decade," said David Carroll, Director in Fitch's
Structured Finance team. "Residential mortgage collateral
supporting Fitch's existing universe of New Zealand RMBS
transactions and covered bond programmes is significant at over
NZD36bn, approximately 20% of the whole residential mortgage
lending market," stated Carroll.
"Fitch continues to maintain a Stable Outlook on the assets
and ratings of most New Zealand RMBS transactions and these
criteria will continue to enhance the robustness of Fitch's New
Zealand RMBS ratings," said Natasha Vojvodic, Head of Australian
and New Zealand Structured Finance.
All New Zealand RMBS transactions have been reviewed. The
new criteria have no impact on existing ratings due to factors
such as structural build-up of credit enhancement over time and
sound asset performance in most transactions.
The APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - New
Zealand is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on
the link above. It should be read in conjunction with the APAC
Residential Mortgage Criteria, dated 3 August 2012.