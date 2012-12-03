(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Nippon Accommodations Fund is a J-REIT that specializes
in residential properties.
-- NAF has a relatively high debt-to-capital ratio.
Nevertheless, NAF's recent property acquisitions have improved
the J-REIT's business profile, particularly the diversity and,
to a degree, the profitability of its portfolio.
-- Amid relatively favorable conditions in the residential
property rental market, we expect NAF to continue to generate
stable cash flow, supported by its strong business position and
high-quality real estate portfolio.
-- We have affirmed our 'A+' long-term corporate credit and
unsecured debt ratings and our 'A-1' short-term credit rating on
NAF. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating
remains stable.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'A+'
long-term corporate credit and unsecured debt ratings and its
'A-1' short-term credit rating on Nippon Accommodations Fund
Inc. (NAF). The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating
on NAF remains stable.
NAF is a Japanese REIT (J-REIT) that specializes in
residential properties. NAF has secured a firm position in the
J-REIT market, backed by the real estate management and
development capabilities and brand recognition of its sponsor,
Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2). The ratings on NAF
reflect its strong business position, its high-quality portfolio
of rental properties with high occupancy rates, and its high
financial flexibility. Meanwhile, we see some factors that
constrain the ratings. In particular, NAF's debt-to-capital
ratio is hovering at levels that are relatively higher than the
target range it established under its financial policy. In
addition, NAF has a level of unrealized losses (the difference
between the portfolio's appraisal value and book value at the
end of a fiscal term) in its portfolio and bears a degree of
asset concentration risk from its largest property.
As of Nov. 30, 2012, NAF owned a portfolio of 89 residential
properties that are, for the most part, located in the 23 wards
of Tokyo, with a total purchase price of about JPY233.1 billion.
From January to November 2012, NAF purchased four properties and
acquired anonymous partnership ("tokumei kumiai") equity
interests in a special-purpose company (SPC) that holds two
properties in Tokyo. Moreover, NAF is set to acquire Apartments
Tower Meguro (Meguro Ward, Tokyo; purchase price: JPY9.0
billion) in December 2012, indicating its pursuit of external
growth. NAF resumed property acquisitions in 2009, and as a
result, it has been able to improve its business profile,
particularly the diversity and, to a degree, the profitability
of its portfolio. Although NAF's portfolio still has a degree of
concentration in its largest property, we note that the J-REIT's
recent expansion of its portfolio has reduced this asset
concentration risk.
Meanwhile, NAF has been acquiring other types of housing
assets, such as student dormitories and corporate housing
facilities, which the J-REIT categorizes as "other accommodation
assets." Although property operators manage these assets, which
entail a degree of operational risk, we consider any possible
adverse impact on cash flow to be limited because: (1) NAF can
easily convert these assets into typical rental properties; and
(2) the total purchase price of the assets represented only
about 4.2% of the total value of NAF's portfolio as of Nov. 30,
2012. We consider business conditions for residential J-REITs to
be somewhat favorable, given the current limited supply of
rental housing in the real estate market. Rents at NAF's
properties, which have high occupancy rates, are showing signs
of bottoming out, and the cash flows from these properties are
stable. As such, we expect NAF's profitability to slowly improve
as the residential housing rental market regains strength.
NAF aims to maintain its ratio of debt to total assets at a
relatively conservative level of between 40% and 50% (cruising
level). As of the end of NAF's 13th six-month fiscal term (ended
Aug. 31, 2012), its ratio of debt to total assets was about
53.2% and its debt-to-capital ratio [interest-bearing debt
including hoshokin liabilities/(interest-bearing debt including
hoshokin liabilities + total net assets), as defined by Standard
& Poor's] stood at about 54.4%. We consider both ratios to be
fairly high. Meanwhile, although the share of unrealized losses
to the total book value of NAF's portfolio had declined to about
3.1% as of the end of the same term, the J-REIT's financial
buffer remains lower than the levels seen during market
upswings. On the other hand, NAF's interest coverage indicators
are stable because portfolio cash flow has improved. Indeed, we
expect NAF's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt to
hover at or slightly higher than 7.0% over the next one to two
years, compared with 7.0% as of the end of the 13th term.
NAF has shifted its focus to property acquisitions to meet
its near-term growth targets (portfolio size: JPY300 billion, or
10,000 residential units). Accordingly, to maintain our current
ratings on NAF, we will need to see the J-REIT maintain a
balance between achieving external growth and preserving its
financial health by controlling debt levels.
Our short-term credit rating on NAF is 'A-1', reflecting our
long-term credit rating and assessment of the J-REIT's liquidity
as "adequate." We expect the J-REIT's sources of liquidity--such
as liquidity on hand and FFO--to be sufficient in the 14th
fiscal term (ending Feb. 28, 2013) to cover its uses of
liquidity--including debt repayments, capital expenditures, and
dividend payments. Although NAF does not have committed credit
lines to complement liquidity, it held cash and deposits of
about JPY6.2 billion as of the end of the 13th term.
Furthermore, the J-REIT maintains good relationships with
multiple major financial institutions, from which it borrows on
an unsecured basis. Based on this, we believe NAF has high
financial flexibility.
The outlook is stable. NAF's solid business position; its
portfolio of well-managed and well-maintained rental properties,
with improved diversification in terms of the value and number
of assets; and its high financial flexibility underpin the
J-REIT's credit quality. Nevertheless, we believe the likelihood
of an upgrade is limited for the foreseeable future because
NAF's debt-to-capital ratio has been hovering at relatively high
levels. On the other hand, the ratings may come under pressure
if NAF suffers prolonged weakness in its financial indicators,
particularly if its ratio of debt to total assets rises and
remains above 55%, or if its ratio of FFO to debt declines and
remains below 6.5%. This could happen if NAF's debt profile and
capital structure, as well as its interest coverage ratios,
deteriorate as a result of property acquisitions funded by debt.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Affirmed
Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. Rating
Corporate credit ratings A+/Stable/A-1
Senior unsecured J-REIT bonds series 1 and 2 A+