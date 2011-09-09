(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 9, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its 'A+' rating to Nippon Building Fund Inc.'s (NBF; A+/Stable/A-1) proposed JPY10 billion Series 12 senior unsecured bond, due Sept. 15, 2016. The coupon rate is 0.64%.

The rating on NBF reflects its strong business position in the Japanese REIT (J-REIT) market, its moderately conservative financial management, and its high financial flexibility. NBF boasts the largest asset portfolio among listed J-REITs, giving it a strong business position and high recognition in the J-REIT market. NBF's main sponsors are Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) and Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. (A-/Stable/--). The average occupancy rate of NBF's high-quality property portfolio, which has been improving, stood at 97.5% (96.1% when considering subleased properties) as of July 31, 2011. In addition, as of the end of the 20th six-month fiscal term (ended June 30, 2011), the portfolio's unrealized gains represented about 5.4% of the portfolio's book value.

NBF has sufficient liquidity on hand, which covers immediate operating expenses (including security deposits). As of the end of the 20th fiscal term, NBF's entire line of credit was unused. In addition, the J-REIT secured the credit line while considering its scheduled debt repayment amounts for each fiscal term. Moreover, the J-REIT has high financial flexibility--given that all its debt is unsecured--and has maintained good relationships with many financial institutions.

On the other hand, amid challenging business conditions in the office leasing market, we see the following risk factors: (1) NBF's profitability and interest coverage-related indicators are weak due to constrained rental revenues; and (2) at the beginning of September 2011, NBF acquired quasi co-ownership of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Head Office Building (Minato Ward, Tokyo; purchase price: JPY36.3 billion). This property is of high quality and has a high scarcity value. However, because the J-REIT used primarily bank loans to finance the acquisition, its debt-to-capital ratio has risen slightly. Nevertheless, these risks are partially mitigated by: (1) NBF's improving occupancy rates; (2) some expected revenue support from newly acquired properties; and (3) NBF's track record of controlling its debt level.

