UPDATE 1-Caixabank gets 84.5 pct stake in Portugal's Banco BPI in takeover

LISBON, Feb 8 Spain's Caixabank successfully completed the takeover of Portugal's second-largest listed lender, Banco BPI, paying 645 million euros to raise its stake to 84.5 percent from 45 percent, Euronext Lisbon said in a statement on Wednesday.