Oct 11 Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a rating of A2 (hyb) to Nippon Life Insurance Company's proposed issuance of USD-denominated step-up callable subordinated notes with a maturity of 30 years. Moody's had originally assigned the notes a provisional (P)A2 (hyb) rating on October 4, 2012, and this latest rating assignment is in response to the fixing of their final terms and conditions. The outlook for the rating of Nippon Life is stable.