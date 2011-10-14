(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 14, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' debt rating to Nippon Steel Corp.'s (BBB+/Stable/--) issue of JPY15 billion domestic senior unsecured bonds due Sept. 17, 2021. The bonds have a coupon rate of 1.109%.

The rating on Nippon Steel reflects its strong competitive positions in global high-grade steel markets, due to its technological leadership in the manufacture of high-grade products; long-standing relationships with Japanese customers in autos, consumer electronics, and shipbuilding; and record of generating relatively stable free operating cash flow. Factors that partially offset these strengths include greater difficulty in passing on increases in raw material costs to customers through higher steel prices and its heavy reliance on imported raw materials. The rating also reflects limited geographic diversification of Nippon Steel's operating assets and its exposure to industry risk in the global steel market and among its customers.

