(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 14, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' debt rating to Nippon
Steel Corp.'s (BBB+/Stable/--) issue of JPY15 billion domestic
senior unsecured bonds due Sept. 17, 2021. The bonds have a
coupon rate of 1.109%.
The rating on Nippon Steel reflects its strong competitive
positions in global high-grade steel markets, due to its
technological leadership in the manufacture of high-grade
products; long-standing relationships with Japanese customers in
autos, consumer electronics, and shipbuilding; and record of
generating relatively stable free operating cash flow. Factors
that partially offset these strengths include greater difficulty
in passing on increases in raw material costs to customers
through higher steel prices and its heavy reliance on imported
raw materials. The rating also reflects limited geographic
diversification of Nippon Steel's operating assets and its
exposure to industry risk in the global steel market and among
its customers.
