SEOUL/HONG KONG, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nippon Steel Corporation's (Nippon Steel) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+', and its Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. The senior unsecured debt rating has also been affirmed at 'BBB+'.

Although performance in the financial year ending March 2012 is likely to be affected by slowing demand, a weaker pricing environment and the March earthquake, Fitch expects profitability to improve from FY13 onwards. This is because Fitch expects the industry's fundamentals to improve in the second half of 2012 and also due to favourable base effects stemming from the March earthquake.

"While the net leverage ratio - defined as adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR - is likely to remain at 3x in FY12, with profitability pressured by a weak pricing environment and the impact of the quake disrupting Nippon Steel's major customers, Fitch expects this ratio to move below 3x in FY13," says Jeong Min Pak, Senior Director in Fitch's Corporates team.

Fitch does not expect the announced merger with Sumitomo Metal Industries, scheduled to be completed in October 2012, to affect Nippon Steel's ratings. The combined entity would have an annual production capacity close to 50 million tons, which would make them the second-largest producer globally after Arcelor Mittal. However, Fitch notes that while the increase in scale is positive, it would not materially change the company's competitiveness or its procurement ability.

While the combined entity's debt is likely to rise with the merger, Fitch believes the entity's credit metrics will still remain within the agency's existing rating guidelines, as reflected in the Stable Outlook.

Negative rating guidelines include net leverage rising above 3x as a result of high capex with a long gestation period. Significant deterioration in metal spread due to an inability to pass on raw material cost increases to customers, indicating a loosening of their ties with customers, would also put downward pressure on the ratings. Positive rating guidelines would be positive free cash flow generation on a sustained basis and net leverage of below 2x on a sustained basis.