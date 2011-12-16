(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- We will incorporate Nippon Steel Corp.'s merger with
Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd. into the ratings on Nippon Steel
because the Japan Fair Trade Commission has approved the merger.
-- While the merger will be positive for Nippon Steel's
business risk profile, we believe it will likely weaken the
company's financial risk profile.
-- Because we believe weaker earnings and profitability at
Nippon Steel are likely to produce a slower recovery in its
financial risk profile than we had anticipated, we need to
assess prospects for its business performance and financial
standing.
-- We have placed our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit
ratings on Nippon Steel on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- As the merger progresses, we will resolve the CreditWatch
placement upon scrutinizing the prospects for both companies to
recover their earnings, the benefits of the merger, and any
recovery in the financial risk profile of the merged entity.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 16, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today placed its 'BBB+' long-term corporate
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Nippon Steel Corp.
on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The CreditWatch listing reflects our decision to incorporate
the merger with Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd. (Sumitomo Metals;
not rated), which is to be completed in October 2012, into our
ratings on Nippon Steel.
While the merger will be positive for Nippon Steel's
business risk profile, we expect weakness in Sumitomo Metals'
financial risk profile to pull down the financial risk profile
of the new entity.
In addition, we believe weaker earnings and profitability at
Nippon Steel due to a drop in shipments and deterioration of its
export margins are likely to delay a recovery in its financial
risk profile, and we will examine the impact such a delay will
have on the ratings. The Japan Fair Trade Commission approved
the merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metals with minor
conditions on Dec. 14.
We believe the merger is highly likely to proceed and, thus,
we incorporate the merger into the ratings on Nippon Steel,
despite the remaining need for the companies to obtain the
approval of foreign governments and of shareholders. In our
view, the need for the commission's approval was the biggest
obstacle to the merger.
We believe the merger of the two companies will produce an
enhanced product portfolio because their products complement one
another, and the benefits of the merger, through more
streamlined operations, will underpin the new entity's earnings
and profitability.
The JFTC's swift approval improves the likelihood that the
merger will proceed smoothly, in our opinion. On the other hand,
we believe that the new entity's financial risk profile is
likely to deteriorate, because Sumitomo Metals' financial risk
profile is weaker than Nippon Steel's.
In addition, Nippon Steel's operating performance has
suffered from a decrease in shipments following the Great East
Japan Earthquake in March 2011 and severe flooding in Thailand
this fall as well as from deteriorating export margins. The
company's cash flow has weakened as a result, and we hold the
view that its financial risk profile is likely to recover more
slowly than we had previously anticipated.
In addition, we expect business conditions in Asia's steel
industry to weaken, which could also make it difficult for the
company to improve the financial risk profile of the new entity.
Standard & Poor's will resolve the CreditWatch listing as the
merger progresses, including the approvals of foreign
governments, and we complete our examination on the new entity's
credit risk profile.
We will examine prospects for a recovery in the earnings of
both companies, the benefits that materialize from the merger,
and prospects for a recovery in the merged entity's financial
risk profile. We will also need to assess whether the merged
entity's financial policy will remain as conservative as that of
Nippon Steel.
We are likely to limit any downgrade of Nippon Steel to one
notch, because we believe the enhanced business of the new
entity and a recovery in profitability due to the benefits of
the merger will to some degree offset a deterioration we expect
to occur in the new entity's financial risk profile.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011 2008
Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, published April 15,
2008 A Japanese-language version of this media release is
available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at
www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg
Professional at SPCJ.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com.
All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on
Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com.
Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.