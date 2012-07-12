(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA' rating to Japan-based
telecommunications company Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp.'s
(NTT; AA/Stable/A-1+) US$750 million 1.4% notes due July 18,
2017.
The ratings on NTT reflect its established leading position
in Japan's fixed-line, mobile communications, and broadband
markets and its strong earnings and profitability in its mobile
business, which has an almost 50% share of the mobile
communications market. Also, in Japan's broadband business, NTT
is by far the largest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service provider.
We also factor into the ratings an increase in contributions
that its system integration (SI) business has made to the
company's total earnings and which we expect to continue;
another factor is its minimal financial risk profile, backed by
strong cash flow. At the same time, constraints on the ratings
include a possible slowdown in the pace of improvement in
earnings from FTTH services, depending on changes in regulations
and the competitive environment, and intensifying competition in
the mobile communications market.
