(The following was released by the rating agency)
April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based
Nithya Packaging Private Limited's (NPPL) National Long-Term
rating to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook
is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at
the end of this commentary.
The downgrade reflects the significant increase in NPPL's
adjusted debt/EBITDA to 3.8x in FY11 (financial year ended March
2011) from 1.4x in FY10. This was due to an increase in the
company's adjusted debt because of a corporate guarantee
extended for the INR188m term debt of one of its wholly owned
subsidiaries (WOS) - Nithya Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd (NSAL) -
to fund the latter's INR351m capex programme.
Also NPPL's EBITDA margins declined to 16.1% in FY11 from
17.7% in FY10, due to fluctuations in raw material and finished
kraft paper prices. NSAL's capex was completed in FY12, with the
commissioning of a steel melting division with a capacity of 200
tonnes per day (TPD) billets and a rolling mill division with a
capacity of 130TPD angles. Fitch notes that NPPL is planning
additional capex in setting up a 175TPD kraft paper mill in Sri
Lanka under another WOS at an estimated cost of around INR500m,
including proposed term loans of around INR400m.
The agency expects that this would further deteriorate the
consolidated leverage profile of NPPL, until the project becomes
fully operational in FY14. The ratings are, however, supported
by NPPL's established relationships as an approved vendor with
reputed clients (such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd and HCL Info
Systems Ltd) for its packaging business, backward integrated
business model and geographic diversification underway. The
ratings are also supported by a better power availability
scenario in Pondicherry where NPPL is located, compared with
industry peers in other parts of South India.
Positive rating action may result from a consolidated debt/
EBITDA ratio of below 3.0x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a
consolidated debt/ EBITDA ratio of above 5.0x on a sustained
basis would result in negative rating action. NPPL is a closely
held company engaged in the commercial production of corrugated
boxes since 1997 and kraft paper since 2003. In FY11, revenue
was INR653.4m (FY10: INR578.2m) and interest cover was 5.7x
(6.6x). On 25 January 2012, Fitch migrated the ratings of NPPL
to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate
information. As the issuer has now furnished adequate
information, the ratings are being reinstated.
Rating actions on NPPL: - Outstanding INR75.9m long-term
loans (enhanced from INR61.3m): downgraded to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
from 'Fitch BBB(ind)' - INR150m fund-based working capital
limits (enhanced from INR100m): downgraded to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
from 'Fitch BBB(ind)' - INR19.7m non-fund-based working capital
limits (reduced from INR25m): downgraded to 'Fitch A3(ind)' from
'Fitch A2(ind)'