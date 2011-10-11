(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has changed the Outlook on Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NHI) and its flagship domestic broker-dealer subsidiary Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (NSC) to Stable from Positive. NHI's and NSC's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) have been affirmed. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The change of the Outlooks reflects Fitch's view that increasing uncertainty over the global financial markets is likely to hamper potential earnings opportunity stemming from the partial acquisition of Lehman Brothers in October 2008.

The Long-term IDRs of NHI and NSC are in line with their Viability Ratings (VR). The VRs reflect the group's franchise strength in Japan, strong capitalization and funding stability. The VR also factors in their sensitivity to global market conditions and weak profitability relative to peers, which may be exacerbated by the group's more modest market position outside Japan. The one-notch difference between NHI's and NSC's VRs reflects greater risks and potential for earnings volatility from NHI's international activities, principally its major wholesale units in Europe.

Profitability is substantially weaker than global peers and Fitch expects this to remain under pressure in the near term due to overseas expansion costs and the ongoing market instability. Fitch notes NHI's intention to reduce overheads by USD400m (equivalent to about 3% of non-interest expenses in FY10) annually and will continue to monitor the impact of volatility generated by overseas operations on earnings.

NHI's regulatory Tier 1 ratio stood at 16.2% and common Tier 1 ratio (excluding non-controlling interests) at 13.8% as of end-June 2011. Given the current level of value at risk (maximum VaR in FY10 was about 0.7% of Tier 1 capital) on its trading portfolio, Fitch considers that NHI's common equity Tier 1 ratio based on Basel 3 should comfortably exceed 7%, which needs to be fulfilled by 2019 under Basel 3. NSC is only subject to domestic capital regulation and its capital ratio stood at 273.5% (versus a minimum regulatory requirement of 120%) at end-June 2011.

Negative rating action may be considered if instability in global financial markets persists, leading to substantial deterioration in the group's capitalisation, such as from investment asset devaluation and/or trading losses. Evidence suggesting an increase in the group's risk appetite to boost returns would also be a negative rating factor. On the other hand, positive rating action may result from sustainable profit growth accompanied by a more stable operating environment, although Fitch sees this as a remote prospect in the near term.

NHI rating actions:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

- Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

- Support Rating affirmed at '5'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'

- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB'

NSC rating actions:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

- Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

- Support Rating affirmed at '4'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'

- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'