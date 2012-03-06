(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) March 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term issuer credit ratings to Korea-based Nonghyup Bank (NH Bank). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'A' issue rating to the bank's senior unsecured bonds, our 'A-' issue rating to its lower Tier-2 bonds, and our 'A-1' rating to its commercial paper. We also assigned our 'axAA+' ASEAN regional scale rating to its issuance under medium term note. At the same time, we withdrew our ratings on National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (NACF).

An amendment to the Agricultural Cooperative Act to reorganize NACF was passed by the Korean National Assembly on March 11, 2010. Accordingly, NACF was to be reorganized on March 2, 2012, into two holding companies. These would own some new subsidiaries, including NH Bank. The reorganization is aimed at enhancing support for farmers and member cooperatives. Through the reorganization, NACF's foreign currency bonds were transferred to NH Bank. Following the transfer, we withdrew the earlier issue ratings, which were based on the ratings on NACF. We then assigned our ratings on the bonds based on the ratings on NH Bank. NACF serves as a co-obligor on the bonds. All NACF group entities created through the reorganization will be jointly and severally liable for the bonds.

Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on NH Bank on a "very high" likelihood of government support, the 'bbb+' anchor rating, the bank's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, and "above-average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. NH Bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb'.

The ratings on NH Bank benefit from three notches of uplift because of government support. We believe that there is a "very high" likelihood that the government of Korea would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the bank in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our ratings approach is based on NH Bank's "very important" role for, and "very strong" link with, the Korean government. NH Bank has a mandate to improve the economic and social status of member cooperatives and farmers through providing financing. Therefore, we expect the bank to receive the same level of government support as stated in the National Agricultural Cooperative Act.

We also note that the government will provide some additional contribution and support related to the formation of NH Bank, such as preferred share capital injection of the bank's parent company, Nonghyup Financial Group Inc. (NR).We also believe the government will likely inject additional capital into NH Bank, if the bank is under significant pressure, considering the government's track record of extending similar support to GRE banks. NH Bank is a core operating entity in NACF group, and therefore the ratings on the bank also reflect potential rating effects of weak operating performances of the group's non-banking business entities.

The stable rating outlook on NH Bank reflects our expectations that the likelihood of government support is unlikely to change in the short to medium term. We also expect that NH Bank's potential credit risks will remain manageable, and that the bank will maintain its current level of capitalization for the next 24 months. Standard & Poor's has calculated NH Bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio (RAC) at 5%-7%. The outlook also reflects the stable outlook on the sovereign ratings on Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency A+/Stable/A-1).

We could lower the ratings if NH bank's asset quality deteriorates beyond our assumptions or its capitalization significantly weakens, resulting in an RAC ratio of less than 5%. We could also lower the ratings if NH Bank's link with the government, or its policy role, weakens, and the government's influence on the bank's strategy or operations wanes as the bank's business becomes more commercialized. We may also downgrade the bank if we lower the sovereign ratings on Korea.

Upside potential for the ratings on NH Bank is limited given that the ratings are level with the foreign currency sovereign rating on Korea and because we have already factored in a strong level of government support into the ratings. However, an improvement in the bank's SACP could mitigate the negative effects of any change in our assessment of the likelihood of government support. NH Bank's SACP could improve if the bank's capitalization improves such that its RAC ratio is more than 7% and it maintains its profitability and asset quality.

