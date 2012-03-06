(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) March 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' long-term and 'A-1'
short-term issuer credit ratings to Korea-based Nonghyup Bank
(NH Bank). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. At the
same time, we assigned our 'A' issue rating to the bank's senior
unsecured bonds, our 'A-' issue rating to its lower Tier-2
bonds, and our 'A-1' rating to its commercial paper. We also
assigned our 'axAA+' ASEAN regional scale rating to its issuance
under medium term note. At the same time, we withdrew our
ratings on National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (NACF).
An amendment to the Agricultural Cooperative Act to
reorganize NACF was passed by the Korean National Assembly on
March 11, 2010. Accordingly, NACF was to be reorganized on March
2, 2012, into two holding companies. These would own some new
subsidiaries, including NH Bank. The reorganization is aimed at
enhancing support for farmers and member cooperatives. Through
the reorganization, NACF's foreign currency bonds were
transferred to NH Bank. Following the transfer, we withdrew the
earlier issue ratings, which were based on the ratings on NACF.
We then assigned our ratings on the bonds based on the ratings
on NH Bank. NACF serves as a co-obligor on the bonds. All NACF
group entities created through the reorganization will be
jointly and severally liable for the bonds.
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on NH Bank on a "very
high" likelihood of government support, the 'bbb+' anchor
rating, the bank's "strong" business position, "moderate"
capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, and
"above-average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. NH Bank's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb'.
The ratings on NH Bank benefit from three notches of uplift
because of government support. We believe that there is a "very
high" likelihood that the government of Korea would provide
timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the bank in the
event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for
government-related entities, our ratings approach is based on NH
Bank's "very important" role for, and "very strong" link with,
the Korean government. NH Bank has a mandate to improve the
economic and social status of member cooperatives and farmers
through providing financing. Therefore, we expect the bank to
receive the same level of government support as stated in the
National Agricultural Cooperative Act.
We also note that the government will provide some
additional contribution and support related to the formation of
NH Bank, such as preferred share capital injection of the bank's
parent company, Nonghyup Financial Group Inc. (NR).We also
believe the government will likely inject additional capital
into NH Bank, if the bank is under significant pressure,
considering the government's track record of extending similar
support to GRE banks. NH Bank is a core operating entity in NACF
group, and therefore the ratings on the bank also reflect
potential rating effects of weak operating performances of the
group's non-banking business entities.
The stable rating outlook on NH Bank reflects our
expectations that the likelihood of government support is
unlikely to change in the short to medium term. We also expect
that NH Bank's potential credit risks will remain manageable,
and that the bank will maintain its current level of
capitalization for the next 24 months. Standard & Poor's has
calculated NH Bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio (RAC) at 5%-7%.
The outlook also reflects the stable outlook on the sovereign
ratings on Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency
A+/Stable/A-1).
We could lower the ratings if NH bank's asset quality
deteriorates beyond our assumptions or its capitalization
significantly weakens, resulting in an RAC ratio of less than
5%. We could also lower the ratings if NH Bank's link with the
government, or its policy role, weakens, and the government's
influence on the bank's strategy or operations wanes as the
bank's business becomes more commercialized. We may also
downgrade the bank if we lower the sovereign ratings on Korea.
Upside potential for the ratings on NH Bank is limited given
that the ratings are level with the foreign currency sovereign
rating on Korea and because we have already factored in a strong
level of government support into the ratings. However, an
improvement in the bank's SACP could mitigate the negative
effects of any change in our assessment of the likelihood of
government support. NH Bank's SACP could improve if the bank's
capitalization improves such that its RAC ratio is more than 7%
and it maintains its profitability and asset quality.
