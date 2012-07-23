(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) and GenOn
Energy Inc. (GenOn) on Rating Watch Negative following the
announcement of a stock for stock merger agreement between them.
Fitch has also placed the IDR of GenOn Americas Generation, LLC
(GAG) and GenOn Mid-Atlantic, LLC's (GMA) on Rating Watch
Negative. GAG and GMA are intermediate holding company
subsidiaries of GEN. A complete list of rating actions follows
at the end of this release.
The Rating Watch Negative for NRG reflects the uncertainty
surrounding its capital structure and leverage due to the
quantum of put that may be exercised by GenOn's senior unsecured
lenders following change of control. GenOn had $690 million of
amortizing term loan outstanding at the end of March 2012, which
becomes mandatorily payable on the consummation of the
transaction. In addition, the $2.5 billion of unsecured notes at
GenOn have a put at 101% of par on change of control but it is
uncertain how many note holders will exercise the put. As of
March 31, 2012, the combined pro forma liquidity was $2.8
billion, which includes $1.9 billion of cash and cash
equivalents and reflects $1 billion of projected debt pay down
and elimination of $788 million credit facility at GenOn. NRG
has also taken a $1.6 billion bridge loan to fund the put. A
full exercise of the put exposes NRG to significantly higher
parent leverage and material reduction in liquidity in addition
to execution risk and transaction costs to replace the bridge
loan.
In Fitch's view, NRG's post-merger consolidated credit
profile through 2015 is moderately weaker than its standalone
credit metrics. GenOn's financial profile weakens in 2015 with
the loss of above market hedges and lower capacity payments and
the projected $1 billion in debt reduction (excluding the put)
and $300 million of forecasted synergies and interest cost
savings for the combined entity provide only a partial offset.
Fitch anticipates NRG's funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt to
be in the 11%-13% range and Debt/adjusted EBITDA to be
approximately 5.25x or higher by 2015, which remain shy of
Fitch's guideline metrics of 15% FFO to debt and 5.0x
Debt/adjusted EBITDA for a high-risk 'B+' rated issuer. These
credit metrics do not include the three large solar projects
that NRG is pursuing with a conditional loan guarantee from the
Department of Energy (DOE), i.e. the Ivanpah, Agua Caliente, and
California Valley Solar Ranch projects. Fitch has deconsolidated
these projects in its rating analysis.
Fitch notes the restrictive payment basket under NRG's 2017
unsecured notes is significantly enhanced as the company issues
equity to close the transaction. This will accord management
tremendous flexibility to engage in greater shareholder actions
beyond the levels it was permitted to in the past. Fitch
believes the transaction does improve NRG's overall business
risk profile as GenOn's generation portfolio lends geographic
diversity, size and scale benefits to NRG's fleet. GenOn's
northeast and western generation assets can provide physical
backup to NRG's retail aspirations in these markets, thereby
lowering costs to compete.
The Rating Watch Negative for GenOn primarily reflects the
significant deterioration in GenOn's standalone credit metrics
as a result of the sharp secular fall and anticipated tepid
recovery in natural gas prices. A merger with a stronger rated
entity, $690 million of assured debt reduction and part benefit
of synergy and interest cost savings alone seem inadequate to
fully arrest the downward rating pressure for the company. The
extent of incremental leverage reduction via the exercise of the
put will be a key determinant for Fitch to assess if GenOn's
financial metrics have stabilized relative to Fitch's guideline
metrics for a high risk 'B' issuer. GenOn's outstanding debt
will not be guaranteed by NRG.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch for NRG and GenOn
and its subsidiaries upon the consummation of the transaction.
The key rating triggers are the extent to which the put is
exercised by GenOn's unsecured debtholders, resulting leverage
and available liquidity at each of the entities, and future
capital allocation goals. In addition, Fitch will continue to
monitor the commodity environment such as changes in natural gas
prices and heat rates, which have a material bearing on the
profitability and cash flows of the combined entity. Trends in
environment regulation are also a key ratings driver given the
still high coal exposure of the combined portfolio. Under the
terms of the merger agreement, GenOn's shareholders will receive
0.1216 shares of NRG in exchange for each share of GenOn, which
represents a 20.6% premium on Friday's closing price of $1.82
per share. The pro forma ownership of the combined entity will
consist of 71% of NRG shareholders and 29% of GenOn's
shareholders. The board of the combined company will consist of
12 directors from NRG and 4 from GenOn.
The transaction is subject to approvals from NRG and GenOn's
shareholders as well as regulatory approvals from the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission, Department of Justice and Public
Utility Commissions of New York and Texas. Assuming all
necessary approvals are obtained in a timely manner, the
transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2013.
The combined company, which would operate under the NRG name,
would increase in scale, with approximately 47,000 MWs of
generating capacity, to become the largest owner of competitive
generation. The combination would benefit from geographic
diversity and a growing footprint serving retail load. Recovery
Analysis: The individual security issue ratings at NRG, GenOn,
GMA and GAG are notched above or below the IDR, as a result of
the relative recovery prospects in a hypothetical default
scenario. Fitch values the power generation assets that
guarantee the entity level debt using a net present value
analysis.
The generation asset net present values vary significantly
based on future gas price assumptions and other variables, such
as the discount rate and heat rate forecasts in ERCOT,
Northeast, Southeast and California. For the net present
valuation of generation assets used in Fitch's recovery
valuation case, Fitch uses the plant valuation provided by its
third-party power market consultant, Wood Mackenzie, as an input
as well as Fitch's own gas price deck and other assumptions.
Fitch calculates the value of NRG's retail business by applying
a multiple to stress EBITDA expectations.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch
Negative:
NRG Energy, Inc.
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior secured term loan B at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior secured revolving credit facility at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB/RR2';
--Convertible preferred stock at 'B-/RR6'. GenOn Energy Inc.
--IDR at 'B';
--Senior secured term loan at 'BB/RR1';
--Senior secured revolver at 'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR2';
--Short-term IDR at 'B'. GenOn Americas Generation, LLC
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB/RR2'. GenOn Mid-Atlantic,
LLC
--IDR at 'B+';
--Pass-through certificates at 'BB/RR2'.