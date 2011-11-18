(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 18, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA' rating to Nippon
Telegraph & Telephone Corp.'s (NTT; AA/Stable/A-1+) JPY70
billion domestic bonds due Sept. 17, 2021. The coupon rate is
1.02%.
The ratings on NTT reflect the company's extremely strong
position in Japan's fixed-line, mobile telecommunications, and
broadband markets; the strong earnings and profitability of its
mobile business, which has almost 50% of the market; the
significant advantages NTT has in broadband services compared
with its peers, especially in its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)
business; and its strong financial profile, characterized by
strong cash flow. Factors constraining the ratings are continued
losses in its FTTH business in fiscal 2010 (ended March 31,
2011); the risk of a slower improvement in the FTTH business's
earnings due to regulations and a tight competitive environment;
and uncertainty over the future outcome of possible discussions
the government may have about reorganization of NTT in the
medium term.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, published
Feb. 16, 2011
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, published
April 15, 2008