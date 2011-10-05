(The following was released by th rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA' debt rating to the 41st series of domestic unsecured straight bonds issued by NTT Finance Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+). The JPY20 billion bonds, due on Dec. 20, 2016, carry a coupon rate of 0.47%.

As a core financing arm of the NTT group, NTT Finance provides lease servicing mainly for the companies of the NTT group. NTT Finance also conducts leasing and installment sales of information and telecommunications equipment for the customers of the group companies. NTT Finance plays a central role in group financing operations; it accepts surplus funds from the group companies and lends money to them, if needed. Standard & Poor's assesses NTT Finance's importance to the group as high; it is highly integrated with its parent and group companies. As such, based on the group methodology in our ratings criteria, we view NTT Finance as a core subsidiary of the NTT group, and we have assigned the same level of ratings to NTT Finance as its parent.

NTT Finance faces extremely limited risks in terms of its operating receivables to the group companies. Following the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., however, NTT Finance's asset quality deteriorated due to losses on loans to large non-group borrowers. It has tightened credit evaluation standards, and now strictly monitors on-going credit evaluations to improve its asset profile. We believe that such efforts to improve asset quality have proven successful to a certain extent. In fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011), NTT Finance swung back to black due to a reduction in credit costs, and the company also brought back some of the vast amount of credit costs it had booked in the previous fiscal years. Nevertheless, earnings were still pressured by a decline in outstanding loans amid sluggish domestic corporate capital investments and falling yields on fresh loans due to improved asset quality. In our view, NTT Finance faces the challenge of securing stable earnings sources and improving its financial soundness in order to achieve sufficient profits even under severe business conditions.

NTT Finance's capital adequacy ratio is below the average of its domestic peers rated by Standard & Poor's. However, we are of the opinion that NTT Finance is likely to receive capital support from its parent if its capital adequacy ratio comes under increased downward pressure. Our view is based on the company's importance to the group, and the parent company's track record of capital injections into NTT Finance.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004