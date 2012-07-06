(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it had assigned its 'AA' long-term issue credit rating to the Euro medium-term note (MTN) program of up to US$1.8 billion established by NTT Finance Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+).

The notes issued from this program are general senior unsecured notes issued by NTT Finance. Market-linked notes, such as index-linked notes and equity-linked notes, may be issued from the program. Under Standard & Poor's rating criteria, we do not rate the bonds if principal payments of the bonds to be issued are linked to fluctuations in equity or commodity prices, or those in equity or commodity index prices. Conversely, we may rate the bonds if only interest payments are linked to prices of equity or commodities. In this case, the ratings on the bonds will be at the same level as those on the issuer. In addition, credit-linked notes, which may be issued from this program, are not covered in the rating on this program, because the ratings on credit-linked notes may be different from those assigned to senior unsecured notes.

As a core financing arm of the NTT group, NTT Finance provides lease servicing mainly for the companies of the NTT group. NTT Finance also conducts leasing and installment sales of information and telecommunications equipment for the customers of the group companies. NTT Finance plays a central role in group financing operations; it accepts surplus funds from the group companies and lends money to them, if needed. In addition, the company has started operations billing charges for the group companies since July 2012. Given that NTT Finance fulfills some functions of the group and it is highly integrated with its parent and group companies in terms of operations and finances, we believe that NTT Finance is highly likely to receive capital support from its parent if its finances come under downward pressure. The ratings on NTT Finance reflect those on its parent, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+).

