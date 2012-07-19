(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its 'AA' debt
rating to the U.S. dollar-denominated general senior unsecured
notes issued under NTT Finance Corp.'s (AA/Stable/A-1+) euro
medium-term note (MTN) program. The US$500 million notes, due
July 25, 2017, carry a coupon rate of 1.50%.
The ratings on NTT Finance reflect those on its parent,
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+). As a core
financing arm of the NTT group, NTT Finance provides lease
servicing mainly for the companies of the NTT group. NTT Finance
also conducts leasing and installment sales of information and
telecommunications equipment for customers of the group
companies. NTT Finance plays a central role in group financing
operations; it accepts surplus funds from the group companies
and lends money to them, if needed. In addition, the company
started operations billing charges and collecting receivables
for the group companies in July 2012. Given that NTT Finance
fulfills some functions of the group and is highly integrated
with its parent and group companies in terms of operations and
finances, we believe that NTT Finance is highly likely to
receive support from its parent if its finances come under
pressure.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004