Overview

-- We consider that Nufarm Ltd.'s improved performance in fiscal 2011, supported by its disciplined working-capital management, and the current reasonable trading outlook for fiscal 2012 have moderated the downside risks on the rating.

-- In addition, the refinancing of Nufarm's A$625 million three-year secured syndicated bank facility was completed in November 2011, supporting our revised view of Nufarm's liquidity to adequate, from less than adequate.

-- As a result, we have affirmed the 'BB' corporate and issue credit ratings on Nufarm and revised the outlook to stable from negative. The 'B' issue credit rating on Nufarm Finance (NZ) Ltd.'s (NSS) step-up securities was also affirmed.

Rating Action

On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' long-term corporate and issue credit ratings on Australia-based Nufarm Ltd., and revised the outlook to stable from negative. At the same, we affirmed the 'B' issue credit rating on Nufarm Finance (NZ) Ltd.'s (NSS) step-up securities.

Rationale

The outlook revision to stable reflects our view of Nufarm's improved liquidity and our expectation for further enhancement in the company's credit-protection metrics. Nufarm's short-term liquidity pressures have eased since the execution of a A$625 million three-year secured facility, although its debt-maturity profile remains concentrated. Further improvement in Nufarm's credit metrics will increase the headroom in its covenants and will support further strengthening of its liquidity.

We expect Nufarm's credit-protection metrics to progressively improve over time. Supporting our expectations are the company's continued disciplined approach to working-capital management, and the current reasonable trading outlook. The company's improved performance in fiscal 2011 is an important milestone for re-establishing the credibility of Nufarm's profit potential, notwithstanding the seasonality of the business, with its strong bias to second-half earnings. Accordingly, we expect the company to at least maintain its financial risk profile, including credit-protection metrics at about those reported in fiscal 2011. These consist of adjusted funds from operations (FFO)/debt ratio of 19.5% and debt/EBITDA of 3.9x. That said, the seasonal earnings bias, combined with seasonally higher debt in the first half, means key metrics for the first-half are significantly weaker than for the full year.

The rating on Australia-based Nufarm Ltd., one of the world's top-10 makers of crop-protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides), reflects the company's exposure to cyclical agribusiness sectors, with a strong earnings bias to the second-half of the year. These weaknesses are partially offset by our view of the company's solid position in select global crop-protection markets, geographically-diverse operations, and strategic alliances with key global players, including Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (not rated) and Monsanto Co. (A+/Stable/A-1).

Nufarm's relatively narrow product focus, predominantly crop-protection products (92% of earnings in year ended July 31, 2011), is partially mitigated by geographic diversity. In fiscal 2011, Nufarm's revenue from Australia and New Zealand was 33.4%, North America 21.6%, Europe 21.2%, South America 16.3%, and Asia 7.5%. Nufarm continues to maintain a much lower exposure than historically to the challenging glyphosate market segment; the segment represents about 20% of total sales in fiscal 2011, well down from 28% in 2010, and half the peak exposure of about 40% in 2008.

Liquidity

In our view, Nufarm's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- While we expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and credit facility availability) over the next 12-to-18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x even at peak debt levels, we believe qualitative factors support our liquidity assessment of adequate.

-- Nufarm's liquidity has benefited from the signing of a A$625 million secured syndicated three-year debt facility in November 2011 and a A$250 million securitized receivables facility in August 2011. However, the company still has a concentrated debt-maturity profile. Sustained headroom in covenants will further support an improvement in our view of Nufarm's liquidity.

-- Nufarm stepped up its interest rate for the A$251 million NSS hybrid issued on Nov. 24, 2011 to 3.9%, but retains the right to redeem or exchange these securities on future distribution dates.

-- We believe that Nufarm would be reluctant to return to the equity markets. We consider the company's standing in equity markets to be poor, given that the most recent equity raising was followed by substantial earnings downgrades. We note some shareholders have launched a class action against Nufarm relating to last year's equity raising.

Recovery analysis

The company's secured facilities, consisting of a A$625 million syndicated credit facility, is rated 'BB' (in line with the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '3'. This indicates our expectation for meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Nufarm to be published in March 2012, on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. The refinancing completed in November 2011 has improved Nufarm's liquidity, while financial metrics have recovered to levels supportive of rating stability at the 'BB' level. The stable outlook assumes that Nufarm's appetite for acquisitions will remain modest and focus predominantly on small bolt-on opportunities. We anticipate further strengthening of Nufarm's key credit metrics, including adjusted FFO/debt sustained above 15% and stable debt levels, as the company continues to improve its working-capital efficiency to mitigate its exposure to the volatile agribusiness sector.

The rating may be lowered if Nufarm adopts a more aggressive growth strategy that results in weaker credit metrics, evidenced by adjusted FFO/debt at less than 15%, or if liquidity deteriorates.

Upward rating potential is limited in the short term, as Nufarm is in the early stages of demonstrating its ability to stabilize its debt at recent lower levels and sustain stronger financial metrics. Important in considering an upgrade would be the company demonstrating:

-- Consistent working capital management through tight activity metrics, and

-- A track record of improved margins that demonstrates the company's re-focused business model on more-diverse higher-margin products has been successful.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Nufarm Ltd.

Senior Secured (1 issue) BB

Nufarm Finance (NZ) Ltd.

Subordinated (1 issue) B

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Nufarm Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB/Negative/--