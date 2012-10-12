(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 12, 2012-Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had raised its rating
on Nufarm Ltd.'s A$381 million senior secured syndicated bank
facility to 'BBB-' from 'BB'. At the same time, we have raised
the recovery rating on the secured bank facility to '1' from
'3'. The higher ratings reflect a combination of the reduction
in the facility size to A$381 million from A$625 million, and
our view of Nufarm's improved earnings performance, which also
boosts recovery prospects. The issuer credit rating on Nufarm
remains unchanged, at 'BB' with a stable outlook.
The recovery rating of '1' indicates our expectations for
very high recovery (90%-100%) should a default event occur. Our
simulated default scenario assumes a payment default in 2014 due
to material weakening in Nufarm's operating results arising from
a significant and prolonged weakening in global demand from the
agribusiness sector.
The 'BB' rating on Australia-based Nufarm Ltd., one of the
world's top-10 makers of crop-protection products (such as
herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides), reflects the
company's exposure to cyclical agribusiness sectors, with a
strong earnings bias to the second-half of the year. These
weaknesses are partially offset by our view of the company's
solid position in select global crop-protection markets,
geographically-diverse operations, and strategic alliances with
key global players. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 2008 Corporate
Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008