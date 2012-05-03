BRIEF-E*Trade expands of commission-free ETF, NTF Mutual Fund Lineup
* E*Trade Financial Corp says expansion of its commission-free ETF and NTF mutual fund lineup
May 4 Moody's assigns A1 rating to Binghamton City School District's (NY) $5 million G.O. qualified school construction bonds
LONDON, Feb 24 Unilever said the shock of Kraft Heinz's opportunistic approach had jolted it to re-examine its strategy, and all aspects of the consumer goods giant's business were up for review to increase shareholder value.
OTTAWA, Feb 24 Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly jumped to 2.1 percent in January, its highest for more than two years, on a surge in gasoline prices, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.