(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) May 18, 2012--Australian
utilities are facing new price-setting rules proposed by the
country's regulator in the medium term, while New Zealand
utilities are still contesting regulatory input methodologies
for determining network prices. These changes, if material or
adverse, could affect the predictability of rated utilities'
regulated cash flows and their stable credit outlook. That's
according to a new report published today,Regulatory Cloud Still
Hangs Over Stable Outlook For Australian And New Zealand
Utilities, by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
"Despite the regulatory uncertainty, we consider that the
regulatory framework will likely remain supportive of
regulated/contracted utilities in the countries," Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Andrew Choi said. "This expectation
together with the rated utilities' adequate liquidity positions
and relatively minimal debt maturities, underpin our expectation
of a stable outlook for the sector in 2012."
Apart from regulatory changes, the industry is experiencing
declining demand for electricity and gas. On the other hand,
peak electricity demand is rising, which would require more
capital investments to cater for the higher load.