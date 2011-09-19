(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 20, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its ratings on the Auckland based water utility Watercare Services Ltd. (Watercare) to 'AA-/A-1+' from 'A/A-1', following the revision of our expectation of the likelihood of sufficient and timely extraordinary support from Auckland Council (AA/Stable/A-1+) to 'extremely high' in the event that Watercare were to experience financial distress. The outlook on the rating is stable. Our view of Watercare's standalone credit profile is unchanged at 'bbb', and at the same time the 'AA' rating on specific debt issued by Watercare and guaranteed by Auckland Council has been affirmed.

"We believe that the amalgamation of Auckland's regional councils into the single Auckland Council has improved the efficiency and timeliness of the council's response to issues at Watercare", said Philip Grundy, Standard & Poor's credit analyst. "Now that we have observed the interface, systems, and processes in place between Watercare and its council owner, we have revised our view of Watercare's link to government to 'very strong' from strong". Under our criteria for rating government-related entities, a 'very strong' link to government, combined with what we consider to be Watercare's 'critical' role, equates to an 'extremely high' likelihood of extraordinary support being provided and underpins an uplift in the credit rating above the company's standalone credit profile."

The outlook is stable, reflecting the reliance on our rating of Auckland Council through the very strong link that Watercare has with the council, and the critical role that it fulfils. Under our GRE criteria, the 'bbb' SACP on Watercare would need to fall to 'bb' before the company's credit rating would be affected. This would require a substantial deterioration in the company's credit risk profile and is considered unlikely.

The rating on Watercare could be increased if our rating on Auckland Council were to be increased, and lowered if we were to lower our rating on the council. The rating would most likely move in lockstep with that of the council. However, the rating could also be lowered if, in our view, there were a change in Watercare's role or link to the government that we believed could reduce the likelihood of extraordinary support in times of financial distress, although we see this as unlikely.

"Our expectation is that Watercare will continue to manage pricing of water, wastewater and trade waste services at levels sufficient to maintain the financial profile at around the current level, which we view as significant," said Mr. Grundy. "We are expecting the company's FFO-to-interest ratio to track in the high 2x range and FFO-to-debt ratio to between 11% and 12%. Given the natural monopoly that Watercare enjoys in the Auckland region, we do not anticipate any change in the company's strong business risk profile."