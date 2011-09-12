(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that there
is no rating impact on New Zealand mortgage covered bonds issued
by Bank of New Zealand (BNZ; 'AA'/Stable/'F1+') and Westpac New
Zealand Limited (WNZL; 'AA'/Stable/'F1+') after completing its
counterparty criteria review. There is also no impact on the
expected rating for covered bonds to be issued by ANZ National
Bank Limited (ANZNBL, 'AA-'/ Positive/'F1+'). The review follows
the implementation of the agency's updated Covered Bond
Counterparty Criteria published on 14 March 2011.
Fitch increased the D-Factor for both BNZ and WZNL covered
bond programmes, as described below, following the review of
each programme in light of the updated covered bonds
counterparty criteria. ANZNBL's D-Factor remains unchanged as
Fitch had already incorporated the updated covered bond
counterparty criteria in its original analysis. The review
incorporates Fitch's analysis of the complexity that derivatives
add to the alternative manager's responsibilities after issuer
insolvency, particularly as the derivative counterparties belong
to the same banking group as the issuer. This leaves covered
bond investors more vulnerable upon an assumed issuer default
than in programmes where the hedgingcounterparties are external.
This is the case for both the cover pool swap and the covered
bonds swap under all three programmes.
The review also incorporated an analysis of the subordinated
position of any termination payments potentially due by the
cover pool to a defaulting swap counterparty, and the
sufficiency of the reserve fund to cover interest and cost
obligations on the covered bonds due in the next three months.
Following the application of the agency's updated covered
bonds counterparty criteria the D-Factors for each issuer are as
follows:
BNZ, 26.4% increased from 22.9%
WNZL, 29.9% increased from 26.4%
ANZNBL's D-Factor remains unchanged at 30.3%
The ratings of covered bonds issued under New Zealand
covered bond programmes are as follows:
BNZ rated 'AAA'
WNZL rated 'AAA'
ANZNBL rated 'AAA(EXP)'