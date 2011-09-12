(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that there is no rating impact on New Zealand mortgage covered bonds issued by Bank of New Zealand (BNZ; 'AA'/Stable/'F1+') and Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL; 'AA'/Stable/'F1+') after completing its counterparty criteria review. There is also no impact on the expected rating for covered bonds to be issued by ANZ National Bank Limited (ANZNBL, 'AA-'/ Positive/'F1+'). The review follows the implementation of the agency's updated Covered Bond Counterparty Criteria published on 14 March 2011.

Fitch increased the D-Factor for both BNZ and WZNL covered bond programmes, as described below, following the review of each programme in light of the updated covered bonds counterparty criteria. ANZNBL's D-Factor remains unchanged as Fitch had already incorporated the updated covered bond counterparty criteria in its original analysis. The review incorporates Fitch's analysis of the complexity that derivatives add to the alternative manager's responsibilities after issuer insolvency, particularly as the derivative counterparties belong to the same banking group as the issuer. This leaves covered bond investors more vulnerable upon an assumed issuer default than in programmes where the hedgingcounterparties are external. This is the case for both the cover pool swap and the covered bonds swap under all three programmes.

The review also incorporated an analysis of the subordinated position of any termination payments potentially due by the cover pool to a defaulting swap counterparty, and the sufficiency of the reserve fund to cover interest and cost obligations on the covered bonds due in the next three months.

Following the application of the agency's updated covered bonds counterparty criteria the D-Factors for each issuer are as follows:

BNZ, 26.4% increased from 22.9%

WNZL, 29.9% increased from 26.4%

ANZNBL's D-Factor remains unchanged at 30.3%

The ratings of covered bonds issued under New Zealand covered bond programmes are as follows:

BNZ rated 'AAA'

WNZL rated 'AAA'

ANZNBL rated 'AAA(EXP)'