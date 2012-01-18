(The following was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on New Zealand Post Ltd. (NZ Post, AA-/Stable/A-1+) and Kiwibank Ltd. (Kiwibank, AA-/Stable/A-1+) are unchanged following Kiwigroup Holdings Ltd.'s (Kiwigroup, not rated) announcement to purchase New Zealand-based fund management business Gareth Morgan Investments (GMI).

GMI currently manages more than NZ$1.5 billion, of which NZ$650 million is KiwiSaver related, on behalf of more than 57,000 clients. We expect GMI will operate as a stand-alone entity under the Kiwibank Wealth and Insurance line of business.

We also anticipate that Gareth Morgan will remain a major client of the business and a member of the investment strategy team. Both GMI principals, Gareth Morgan and Andrew Gawith, will remain directors of GMI alongside two Kiwibank-appointed directors.

We expect that the acquisition would have an insignificant impact on Kiwibank's capital position. We continue to expect that Kiwibank's capital position would be managed at about 10.1%-10.5% over the next 12-24 months. We also anticipate that the acquisition would accelerate Kiwigroup's wealth strategy, and contribute to the diversification of the earnings of Kiwigroup and NZ Post.