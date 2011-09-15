(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating actions reflect the application of our updated criteria for analyzing credit risk associated with collateral backing New Zealand RMBS.

-- We have placed the ratings on five tranches of prime RMBS and seven tranches of subprime RMBS across a total of six transactions on CreditWatch negative.

-- We have affirmed the ratings on seven tranches of prime RMBS and 13 tranches of subprime RMBS across a total 10 transactions.

-- We have kept the ratings on five tranches of prime RMBS across three transactions on CreditWatch negative, where they had been placed June 28, 2011, because of the application of our updated counterparty criteria. These tranches are not affected by our updated RMBS criteria.

-- We also placed the ratings on five tranches of subprime ratings on CreditWatch positive due to the substantial accumulation of credit enhancement as a percentage of outstanding balance.

-- All CreditWatch placements will be resolved after further cash flow analysis under various stress scenarios. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch by March 14, 2011.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 15, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its ratings on 20 residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and placed 17 tranches on CreditWatch. We reviewed a total of 11 New Zealand transactions involving 37 ratings. For the full list of today's rating actions, see "Ratings List Of Affected New Zealand RMBS Following Australian RMBS Criteria Update", Sept. 14, 2011.

The rating actions follow the release of our updated New Zealand RMBS criteria (see article titled, "New Zealand RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions" published to Global Credit Portal). The new criteria are broadly in line with what was published in "Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions" due to similarity in mortgage markets of New Zealand and Australia.

Specifically, we have taken the following ratings actions:

-- We have placed the ratings on five tranches of prime RMBS on CreditWatch with negative implications pending further cash flow analysis, as they currently have credit enhancements below the levels indicated by the revised criteria.

-- We have placed the ratings on seven subprime RMBS across three transactions on CreditWatch negative. While the credit enhancement available in these tranches continues to be higher than our estimated levels at their respective ratings, the cash flows from the underlying loan portfolios can be sensitive to changes in stress scenarios. Therefore, we will conduct further cash flow analysis before resolving the CreditWatch.

-- We have affirmed the ratings on seven tranches of prime RMBS and 13 tranches of subprime RMBS across a total of 10 transactions. Three of the 13 tranches are pending redemption on the next payment date. Some of these transactions have either provided a credit enhancement higher than minimum credit enhancement or have generally accumulated proportionate increases in subordination. The relatively fast paydown profile of New Zealand loans, coupled with structural features that limit the conditions under which principal can be allocated pro rata between the note classes, have contributed to higher subordination levels.

-- We have kept the ratings on five tranches of prime RMBS on CreditWatch negative, where they were placed on June 28, 2011, because of the application of our updated counterparty criteria on that date. These tranches are not, however, affected by the updated RMBS criteria.

-- We have also placed the ratings on five tranches of subprime ratings on CreditWatch positive, due to the substantial accumulation of credit enhancement as a percentage of outstanding balance.

We will resolve all CreditWatch placements after conducting further cash flow analysis under various stress scenarios. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch by March 14, 2011.

