GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
Aug 24 Correction to Text, July 12, 2012 Release: Moody's Investors Service assigns Aaa rating to Oakland County's (MI) GOLT Series 2012 Building Authority Refunding Bonds and Water Supply System Bonds; outlook remains stable
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday morning with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.