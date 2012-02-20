(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- OAMLS has an established track record of servicing the
underlying loans of CMBS transactions.
-- OAMLS is focused on boosting operational efficiency and
enhancing its internal control systems. In addition, the company
has built an organizational structure that can handle
substantial increases in delinquencies and defaults on loans
backing CMBS transactions.
-- We have affirmed our STRONG servicer evaluation rankings
on OAMLS as a commercial loan master servicer, commercial loan
primary servicer, and commercial loan special servicer. The
outlooks on the rankings are stable.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its STRONG
servicer evaluation rankings on ORIX Asset Management & Loan
Services Corp. (OAMLS) as a commercial loan master servicer,
commercial loan primary servicer, and commercial loan special
servicer. The outlooks on the rankings are stable. OAMLS remains
on Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List under the above three
categories.
The affirmations of the rankings on OAMLS in the above three
categories largely reflect our views on the following factors:
(1) The company remains focused on boosting operational
efficiency while pursuing ongoing business activities; (2) it is
able to appropriately manage its business because it has
established an organizational structure that can handle
substantial increases in delinquencies and defaults on loans
backing commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)
transactions; and (3) it continues to actively enhance its
internal control systems.
In the overall evaluation process, Standard & Poor's
examines risks pertaining to the company's credit quality and
assesses its "management and organization" and "loan/asset
administration" components on a scale of five categories, before
assigning the overall rankings.
OAMLS was established in April 1999 to conduct servicing
operations, as allowed under Japan's Law Concerning Special
Measures for the Servicing Business (the Servicer Law). In June
1999, OAMLS was licensed by the Ministry of Justice as Japan's
11th servicer, and began operations as a master, primary, and
special servicer. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of
ORIX Corp. (A-/Stable/--), and has its head office in Tokyo,
branch offices in Osaka and Fukuoka, and an administrative
office in Okinawa.
Standard & Poor's affirmed its rankings on OAMLS in the
above three categories after examining and analyzing various
factors, including the following:
-- The company's servicing track record;
-- The experience of its management team and staff in the
servicing business;
-- The turnover rate of its core staff;
-- Its internal policies and procedures, and their
accessibility to employees;
-- Its business expansion plans;
-- Its response to increased risk with respect to the
refinancing of commercial loans collateralized by real estate
assets;
-- The implementation and results of its internal audits;
-- The progress it has achieved in establishing internal
controls;
-- Its internal training program;
-- Its disaster contingency and recovery programs,
including computer backup systems;
-- The quality and capacity of the computer systems that
support its day-to-day business operations;
-- Its experience acting as servicer for securitization
transactions;
-- Its cash management methods;
-- Its ability to report to investors and relevant parties;
-- The decision-making process by which it establishes its
collection strategies;
-- The number of transactions per servicing employee; and
-- Its appropriate control and oversight of third-party
companies to which it outsources part of its servicing business.
Standard & Poor's servicer evaluations are based on an
objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer's
operational capabilities for servicing various types of
receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we
assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE
AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.
To be included in and to remain on Standard & Poor's Select
Servicer List, servicers must, in principle, meet the criteria
for attaining at least an AVERAGE ranking with a stable outlook.
