OVERVIEW

-- OAMLS has an established track record of servicing the underlying loans of CMBS transactions.

-- OAMLS is focused on boosting operational efficiency and enhancing its internal control systems. In addition, the company has built an organizational structure that can handle substantial increases in delinquencies and defaults on loans backing CMBS transactions.

-- We have affirmed our STRONG servicer evaluation rankings on OAMLS as a commercial loan master servicer, commercial loan primary servicer, and commercial loan special servicer. The outlooks on the rankings are stable.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its STRONG servicer evaluation rankings on ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. (OAMLS) as a commercial loan master servicer, commercial loan primary servicer, and commercial loan special servicer. The outlooks on the rankings are stable. OAMLS remains on Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List under the above three categories.

The affirmations of the rankings on OAMLS in the above three categories largely reflect our views on the following factors: (1) The company remains focused on boosting operational efficiency while pursuing ongoing business activities; (2) it is able to appropriately manage its business because it has established an organizational structure that can handle substantial increases in delinquencies and defaults on loans backing commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transactions; and (3) it continues to actively enhance its internal control systems.

In the overall evaluation process, Standard & Poor's examines risks pertaining to the company's credit quality and assesses its "management and organization" and "loan/asset administration" components on a scale of five categories, before assigning the overall rankings.

OAMLS was established in April 1999 to conduct servicing operations, as allowed under Japan's Law Concerning Special Measures for the Servicing Business (the Servicer Law). In June 1999, OAMLS was licensed by the Ministry of Justice as Japan's 11th servicer, and began operations as a master, primary, and special servicer. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of ORIX Corp. (A-/Stable/--), and has its head office in Tokyo, branch offices in Osaka and Fukuoka, and an administrative office in Okinawa.

Standard & Poor's affirmed its rankings on OAMLS in the above three categories after examining and analyzing various factors, including the following:

-- The company's servicing track record;

-- The experience of its management team and staff in the servicing business;

-- The turnover rate of its core staff;

-- Its internal policies and procedures, and their accessibility to employees;

-- Its business expansion plans;

-- Its response to increased risk with respect to the refinancing of commercial loans collateralized by real estate assets;

-- The implementation and results of its internal audits;

-- The progress it has achieved in establishing internal controls;

-- Its internal training program;

-- Its disaster contingency and recovery programs, including computer backup systems;

-- The quality and capacity of the computer systems that support its day-to-day business operations;

-- Its experience acting as servicer for securitization transactions;

-- Its cash management methods;

-- Its ability to report to investors and relevant parties;

-- The decision-making process by which it establishes its collection strategies;

-- The number of transactions per servicing employee; and

-- Its appropriate control and oversight of third-party companies to which it outsources part of its servicing business.

Standard & Poor's servicer evaluations are based on an objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer's operational capabilities for servicing various types of receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.

To be included in and to remain on Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, servicers must, in principle, meet the criteria for attaining at least an AVERAGE ranking with a stable outlook.

A Japanese-language version of this media release is available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg Professional at SPCJ.