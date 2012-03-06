(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC) proposed USD-denominated senior notes an expected rating of 'AA-(exp)'. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The notes are rated at the same level as OCBC's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes will constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and will rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

The proceeds from the notes are intended to be used for OCBC's general corporate purposes.

Established in 1932, OCBC is a Singapore-based listed bank. It has been expanding within Asia, although as at end-2011, Singapore and Malaysia accounted for the majority of its asset base at 82%.

For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, please refer to "Fitch Affirms OCBC at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 29 April 2011, and OCBC's full rating report, dated 11 May 2011, on www.fitchratings.com.

The list of OCBC's ratings is as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'F1+'

- Viability Rating 'aa-'

- Support Rating '1'

- Support Rating Floor 'A-'