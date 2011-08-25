(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Ocean Series 2011-2 beneficial interests is an ABS securitization backed by a pool of credit card receivables, and Ocean Series 2011-2 trust ABL is backed by the Ocean Series 2011-2 beneficial interests.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's structure, pool characteristics, credit support, and other factors.

-- We have assigned our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to the Ocean Series 2011-2 beneficial interests, and our preliminary 'AAA' rating to the Ocean Series 2011-2 trust ABL.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 25, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to the Ocean Series 2011-2 beneficial interests asset-backed securities (ABS) securitization, and its preliminary 'AAA' rating to the Ocean Series 2011-2 trust ABL, due August 2017 (see list below). The beneficial interests are secured by a pool of credit card shopping receivables and credit card cash advance receivables (hereafter, collectively referred to as "credit card receivables") originated under credit card agreements, and the trust asset-backed loan (ABL) is backed by the beneficial interests.

This transaction is issued under the existing master trust. The originator will additionally entrust a pool of credit card receivables and cash with the trustee. The originator will then receive the 2011-2 beneficial interests, the subordinate beneficial interests, the seller's beneficial interests, and the reserve beneficial interests. The 2011-2 beneficial interests will be partly sold to investors. The originator will re-entrust a portion of the 2011-2 beneficial interests (the 2011-2 beneficial interests not sold to investors) with the re-trustee, which will in turn issue "re-entrusted beneficial interests" and "re-entrusted reserve beneficial interests." The re-entrusted beneficial interests will be underwritten by the arranger. The re-trustee will then borrow funds from the 2011-2 trust ABL based on the ABL agreement and use the funds to redeem the re-entrusted beneficial interests. The 2011-2 beneficial interests and borrowed 2011-2 trust ABL are rated in this transaction.

The preliminary ratings reflect Standard & Poor's opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in August 2017. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Aug. 25, 2011. Subsequentinformation may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect the following factors:

-- Our view of the credit risk inherent in the collateral pool based on the collateral characteristics and historical performance, as well as the business conditions that we have forecast for the obligors and consumer finance companies;

-- Our opinion that ample credit support is provided via overcollateralization;

-- The payment structure and cash flow mechanics in the event of deterioration in the performance of the underlying assets, including: (1) a default trap, in which excess interest from the asset pool will be used to mitigate losses from the defaulted receivables; (2) the establishment of early amortization triggers that will convert the transaction to a monthly pass-through turbo structure; and (3) the establishment of a dynamic credit enhancement trigger upon an increase in the default rate;

-- Our opinion on the quality and capability of the originator as a servicer for this transaction;

-- The appointment of two companies, a servicer licensed by the Ministry of Justice under Japan's Servicer Law and a company, as the backup servicers at the outset of the transaction, to mitigate the adverse impact should certain credit events involving the servicer arise in the future;

-- The mitigation of commingling risk through the maintenance of the seller's beneficial interests at a certain level and through the servicer's provision of an advance in the event of a shortage of seller's beneficial interests;

-- The establishment of a cash reserve to provide liquidity support to the transaction; and

-- The transaction's legal structure, including the entrustment of the credit card receivables for the beneficial interests, the transfer of the beneficial interests, the re-entrustment of the beneficial interests for the trust ABL, and the transfer of the re-entrusted beneficial interests, none of which will be considered as security interest or a part of the originator's property in the event of the bankruptcy of the originator.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Principles Of Credit Ratings," published Feb. 16, 2011

"Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Japanese Credit Card And Consumer Loan Securitizations," published Sept. 29, 2010

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Ocean Series 2011-2 beneficial interests

JPY4.0 billion beneficial interests due August 2017

Rating Preliminary amount Coupon type O/C ratio

AAA (sf) JPY4.0 bil. Fixed rate 31.4%

The transaction's closing date will be Sept. 22, 2011.

Ocean Series 2011-2 trust ABL

JPY4.0 billion trust ABL due August 2017

Rating Preliminary amount Coupon type O/C ratio

AAA JPY4.0 bil. Fixed rate 0.0%

The transaction's closing date will be Sept. 22, 2011.

NOTES

The basic approach to calculating the overcollateralization (O/C) ratio is as follows:

1-(A+B)/(C-D-E)

A: the rated obligations and equally ranked obligations

B: prior obligations to the rated obligations

C: underlying assets (including cash)

D: liquidity reserves

E: obligations, except for senior, mezzanine, or subordinate obligations (seller's interest, etc.)

In the case of a master trust structure, the series base value should be applied.