BRIEF-VGP FY gross rental income down at 16.8 million euros
* FY gross rental income 16.8 million euros ($17.8 million)versus 17.1 million euros year ago
March 20 Moody's assigns ratings to two classes of Octagon Investment Partners XII, Ltd. CLO notes
* FY gross rental income 16.8 million euros ($17.8 million)versus 17.1 million euros year ago
MUMBAI, Feb 24 India's Avenue Supermarts Ltd will take subscriptions for its initial public offering of up to 18.7 billion rupees ($280.42 million) on March 8-10 with the listing likely to take place on March 21, the supermarket operator said in a filing released on Friday.
Feb 24 (Reuters) Lasalle Logiport Reit EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Aug 31, 2017 Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.12 4.78 Net 2.38 2.25 Div 2,162 yen 2,043