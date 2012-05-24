(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. oilfield services company Oil States International
Inc.'s credit metrics have improved since the Mac group
acquisition in late 2010 and we expect the company to continue
to post strong operating performance in the next 12 to 18
months.
-- We are revising the outlook on Oil States to positive
from stable and affirming our ratings, including the 'BB'
corporate credit rating.
-- The positive outlook reflects our assessment that Oil
States' credit quality could be compatible with a 'BB+' rating
in the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
its outlook on Houston-based Oil States International Inc. to
positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings
on Oil States, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating.
Rationale
The positive outlook reflects Oil States' improved credit
metrics since the acquisition of the MAC group and that we
expect to raise the rating on the company in the next 12 months
if the company maintains a leverage ratio below 2.25x. Based on
our assumption of a revenue growth of 22% and 12% and an EBITDA
margin of 18% and 16% in 2012 and 2013, respectively, as well as
capital expenditures of $500 million to $700 million, debt to
EBITDA should remain at about 1.8x for the next couple of years.
We believe that the main risks to our forecasts remain the
possibility of a large, debt-financed acquisition (such as the
past MAC group acquisition) or a lower-than-expected resilience
of the group's businesses to deteriorating conditions in the oil
field services industry.
The ratings on Oil States International Inc. (OIS) continue
to reflect the company's fair business risk profile due to its
geographic concentration in Canada and Australia in its
accommodations business segment, exposure to the inherent
volatility of onshore and offshore drilling activity in its
offshore products, and well site services and low margin tubular
services business segments. The ratings also reflect the
company's significant risk profile stemming from an aggressive
growth strategy and the significantplanned capital expenditures
for 2012. Ratings also reflect OIS' strong liquidity and
moderate debt leverage, some product diversification among its
four business segments, and good near-term growth prospects for
its accommodations business segment.
We believe that OIS' higher margin accommodations business
segment, which represents nearly 60% of the company's EBITDA,
provides some stability to its overall operations, as its
customer base typically has long-term operating strategies in
the key Canadian oil sands and Australia markets that result in
recurring accommodation needs. OIS also has a degree of
operating flexibility and low operating leverage in this
segment, allowing it to reduce costs and capital expenditures
somewhat, should demand decline. OIS has a good market position,
growing and diversifying this business through the acquisition
of MAC Services Group Ltd. in December 2010. As of Dec. 31,
2012, the company had nearly 10,000 rooms in the Canadian oil
sands region and more than 7,000 rooms in Australia. We expect
OIS will spend a substantial portion of its planned $700 million
in capital expenditures in 2012 to increase its room inventory
in these markets. We believe the company's operations remain
vulnerable to a decrease in oil and gas capital investment,
particularly if oil prices face a substantial and prolonged
decline. However, we do not expect oil prices to meaningfully
decline in the near term.
Despite favorable near-term growth prospects for the
company's offshore products, well site services, and tubular
services businesses, primarily due to higher oil prices, we
believe these business segments have more inherent volatility to
their operations than the accommodations segment and are
lower-margin. The well site services and tubular services
businesses are extremely volatile and also compete with larger
competitors such as Schlumberger Ltd. and Halliburton Co. Demand
is primarily correlated with onshore rig counts in the U.S.
Although the U.S. rig count increased in 2010 and 2011 as
companies focused on drilling activities in liquids-rich plays
such as the Eagleford Shale and Bakken Shale, this count has
declined since the beginning of 2012 due to historically low
natural gas prices.
We expect OIS' debt leverage to be moderate, at 1.8x at
year-end 2012 and 2013. We expect free cash flow to be negative
by $200 million in 2012 and just break even in 2013 due to
higher capital expenditure levels. Despite the company's
financial policy to maintain leverage at about 2x, we view the
company's financial policy as aggressive, with the risk oflarge,
debt-financed acquisition such as the MAC acquisition in late
2010, and OIS' significant planned capital expenditures of $700
million in 2012. We do not assume any debt-financed acquisitions
or share repurchases in the ratings.
Liquidity
OIS' liquidity is strong. OIS' sources of liquidity cover
what we expect to be its uses of liquidity by more than 1.8x in
2012 and more than 1.7x in 2013. The company's sources of
liquidity include:
-- A $500 million U.S. revolving credit facility, and a
$250 million Canadian revolving credit facility, both maturing
in 2015, and an A$150 million Australian revolving credit
facility maturing in 2013. As of March 31, 2012, OIS had $105
million outstanding on its US revolving facility and $36 million
(about A$36.2 million) outstanding on its Australian facility.
-- $70 million of cash balance as of March 31, 2012. OIS
has a $175 million convertible senior note offering that can be
put to the company in 2012, which we expect the company to pay
off with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit
facilities. Financial covenants under the bank facilities
include a maximum leverage ratio of 3.25x in 2012, stepping down
to 3.0x in 2013 and thereafter, and a minimum interest coverage
ratio of 3x. We expect OIS to remain well within compliance of
these ratios.
Recovery analysis
For a complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on
Oil States International Inc. published on RatingsDirect on June
6, 2011.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that OIS' more
stable accommodations business should mitigate the cyclicality
of its other operations and that the company will be able to
grow this business without jeopardizing credit metrics. We would
consider an upgrade to 'BB+' if the company continues to deliver
strong operating results and sustains leverage below 2.25x over
the next 12 months. We would revise the outlook back to stable
if leverage increases above 3x on a persistent basis because of
deteriorating operating results or a leveraging transaction.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised to Positive
To
From
Oil States International Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/--
BB/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BB
Recovery Rating 4