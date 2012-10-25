UPDATE 3-Oil falls on rise in U.S. drilling, selling ahead of OPEC report
* U.S. oil rig count at highest since Oct. 2015 - Baker Hughes
Oct 26 Moody's assigns Aaa rating to Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, single family mortgage revenue bonds (homeownership loan program), 2009 Series C-4 and 2012 Series A; outlook is Negative
* U.S. oil rig count at highest since Oct. 2015 - Baker Hughes
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Greece will have a primary surplus in the budget of 3.7 percent of gross domestic product next year, exceeding the target of 3.5 percent agreed with its euro zone creditors, the European Commission forecast on Monday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Euro zone's economic growth is expected to lose some speed this year and to rebound in 2018 while the British economy will nearly halve its expansion by 2018, the European Commission said on Monday, warning of higher political risks.