BRIEF-Boeing files for three-part senior notes offering of up to $900 mln
* Boeing - files for three-part senior notes offering of up to $900 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lLenYb) Further company coverage:
Oct 12 Moody's assigns Aaa rating to $85 million Oklahoma Water Resources Board's Revolving Fund Revenue Bonds, Series 2012 B (Master Trust)
* E*Trade Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for January 2017
* Macarthur Minerals Ltd- has entered into a non exclusive mandate with Tulshyan Group to raise up to a $200 million